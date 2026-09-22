Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is in New York for the 81st UNGA. He plans to address the assembly, highlighting Iran's 'oppressed state' and broken international agreements, and will meet with various world leaders and US groups.

Iranian President Heads to UNGA with Strong Message

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday morning set off for New York to participate in the 81st session of the UNGA and to set forth the agenda for Iran, as reported by Iranian news agency IRNA. According to IRNA, the Iranian President received an official farewell from First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Deputy for International Affairs of the Supreme Leader's Office, Hojjatoleslam Walmoslemin Mohsen Qomi, and a group of cabinet members. Prior to his departure for New York, the Iranian President said,"We will forcefully raise Iran's positions in international forums. The issues we will raise at the United Nations are expressing the oppressed state of the Iranian nation, the crimes that have occurred, and the distrust that has been created. We went to the negotiating table several times and signed agreements, but unfortunately, the whole world saw how commitments were not fulfilled and the writings were trampled underfoot."

Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23, during the morning session. During this trip, in addition to attending and explaining Iran's positions at the session of the UNGA, the President will also meet with some heads of state attending the meeting. President Pezeshkian will also hold separate meetings with educated Iranians living in the United States, as well as American elites and think tanks.

Foreign Minister on Restoring Trust in UN

Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday (local time) to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Araghchi said that the United Nations General Assembly will provide an opportunity to discuss how trust in the world body has been lost and how it can be revived, as he began his journey to New York to participate in the 81st UNGA session, as reported by Iranian news agency IRNA. Araghchi said Iran would use the UNGA to discuss how trust in the United Nations could be restored. “It is natural that no other trust remains in an organisation that is under the influence of these countries. Therefore, an important issue is the restoring of trust, and it is a good opportunity to talk to the world about how trust in this United Nations has been lost and how it can be revived," he said.

Speaking to the reporters, Araghchi said Iran's primary objective was to use the UNGA as an international forum to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people. He said, “This trip is taking place after the inhumane war that has been waged against us by the United States and the Zionist regime, and the subsequent developments, and in truth, the situation that continues to exist as a war situation. And in the first place, it is natural that our most important goal is to be present in a large international forum, which is the United Nations, to defend the rights of the people of Iran, the rights of the people of Iran, and the interests of the people of Iran.”

81st UNGA Session Focus

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.” The high-level general debate is scheduled to take place from September 22-26 and on September 28 in New York, with world leaders expected to discuss major international challenges.

The session's agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues. (ANI)