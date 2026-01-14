Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old Iranian protester, faces imminent execution after being arrested during anti-government demonstrations and charged with "waging war against God."

Iran is reportedly moving forward with the imminent execution of 26-year-old protester Erfan Soltani, in what human rights organisations warn could become the first hanging tied directly to the nationwide anti-Khamenei protests that have erupted across the country. Soltani’s case has drawn international scrutiny amid concerns over legal transparency, civil liberties, and the growing brutality of the regime’s response to dissent.

Who is Erfan Soltani?

Soltani is a young Iranian man from Fardis in the Karaj suburb near Tehran, reportedly arrested during anti-government demonstrations in early January 2026. These protests, initially sparked by economic distress and rising inflation, rapidly evolved into broader public demands for political change and opposition to the rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian authorities have charged Soltani with “waging war against God,” a capital offence under the country’s penal code that carries the death penalty. Human rights advocates allege that Soltani was denied basic legal rights, including access to legal counsel and a fair trial, and that his sister -- a licensed lawyer was blocked from reviewing his case file or representing him in court. Reports also suggest that Soltani’s family was granted only a brief 10-minute visit after learning of his sentence.

First Execution in Current Crackdown?

If carried out, Soltani’s execution reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026 -- would represent the first known hanging linked specifically to the ongoing anti-Khamenei demonstrations.

Earlier fatalities in the crackdown occurred largely through shootings during street clashes between protesters and security forces. Rights groups, including the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) organisation, have expressed alarm that authorities are fast-tracking Soltani’s case without proper judicial process, a move that appears designed to stifle dissent through fear.

IHR reported that at least 2571 people have been killed as of early Wednesday during the protest movement, including children, and warned that the true toll could be far higher, with some estimates suggesting thousands of deaths nationwide.

Networks of arrests have also expanded dramatically, with over 10,000 people detained across Iran since the protests began in late December 2025.

Legal and Human Rights Concerns

International human rights organisations have condemned the lack of due process in Soltani’s case. The rapid sentencing and denial of legal representation run counter to internationally recognised legal standards, raising questions about the legitimacy of Iran’s judicial proceedings under political pressure.

Soltani’s situation highlights the dangers faced by activists in Iran, where charges like “waging war against God” frequently carry severe penalties and are often used to suppress political opposition rather than punish violent acts.

Global Reaction and Context

The Soltani case has drawn condemnation and concern from abroad, including from US officials who have threatened retaliation if protester executions proceed. President Donald Trump stated that Washington would consider “very strong action” if executions are carried out in Iran, while diplomatic tensions have escalated worldwide as reports of mass crackdowns, internet blackouts, and widespread arrests continue.

As Iran enters a critical phase of civil unrest, Soltani’s fate could become both a symbol of resistance for protest movements and a barometer of the government’s willingness to use capital punishment as a tool of repression. Observers warn that his execution may mark the beginning of further judicial killings amid the ongoing struggle between the Iranian state and its citizens for political freedoms and human rights.