Former US Secretary of State John Kerry claimed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly urged US presidents to take military action against Iran. Kerry stated that Presidents Bush, Obama, and Biden all refused the proposal, believing diplomatic options should be exhausted first. However, President Donald Trump reportedly agreed to the plan.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had repeatedly urged several American presidents to support military action against Iran, but only President Donald Trump agreed to move forward with the proposal. The remarks have triggered fresh debate over Washington’s role in the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the long history of tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

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Speaking during a television interview, Kerry said Netanyahu had presented similar plans to previous administrations but failed to secure approval from three different presidents. “Obama said no. Bush said no. President Biden said no. I mean, I was part of those conversations,” Kerry said while describing past discussions inside the White House.

Kerry argued that earlier presidents refused to back a strike because diplomatic channels had not been fully exhausted. According to him, previous administrations believed military action should only be considered after every peaceful option had been tried. He said the leaders before Trump were unwilling to risk another major conflict in the region without clear evidence that diplomacy had completely failed.

The former secretary of state also drew parallels with earlier American military interventions, warning against repeating mistakes made in past wars. “And speaking as a veteran of the Vietnam War, where decisions like that were so critical, we were lied to about what that war was about, and the lesson of that war and of Iraq is don't lie to the American people and then ask them to send their sons and daughters to fight,” Kerry said.

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A clip of Kerry’s remarks was later shared widely on social media, including by Iran’s Press TV, which posted: “Former US Secretary of State John Kerry says that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had proposed the war on Iran to Presidents Obama, Bush, and Biden, but they all refused. The prediction was regime change, that people would rise up, but we saw that none of that happened.”

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Reports cited by Kerry also referenced Netanyahu’s meetings with Trump, where the Israeli leader allegedly argued that Iran was vulnerable to regime change and that a joint US-Israeli military operation could weaken Tehran’s leadership. According to one account, Trump responded positively to the proposal, signalling support for coordinated action.

The comments come at a time of heightened global concern over the expanding Iran conflict and renewed scrutiny over how far the United States should become involved. Kerry’s remarks have intensified questions over whether the latest military developments were part of a broader strategic shift that previous American presidents had deliberately avoided for years.

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