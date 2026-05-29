In Moscow, NSA Ajit Doval highlighted grave concerns over West Asia tensions, urging protection for trade via the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. He noted risks to maritime traffic and energy supply, affirming India's support for stability.

NSA Doval on West Asia and Maritime Security

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called for special attention to the situation in West Asia, emphasising the need to ensure the safe and uninterrupted flow of trade through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. Addressing the 1st International Security Forum and the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow, Doval expressed concern over the disruption in the oil and gas supply, affecting the global economy. He said that India supports all efforts to reduce the tensions in West Asia and restore stability in the region.

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"The conflict in West Asia needs a very special mention. The ongoing tensions in the region continue to raise very serious concerns. Risk to maritime traffic and disruptions to energy infrastructures show how fragile the contemporary situation is," he said. "Safe and uninterrupted movement of international trade through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, is essential for the global economy. India stands ready to contribute constructively to support all efforts to reduce tensions and help restore stability," he added.

Geopolitical Standoff at Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz has become vital since the US and Israel launched an attack against Iran. Tehran, along with military retaliation, choked the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the global supply of oil and gas to strong-arm the US into a ceasefire. The geopolitical standoff centres on the control of the Strait of Hormuz, which continues as Iran has reportedly sought to impose a tolling system on commercial ships passing through the waterway, a move that regional observers suggest is being coordinated in tandem with Omani interests.

The United States has moved swiftly to shut down these efforts. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a stern warning, stating that the U.S. "will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz."

Calls for Urgent UN Reforms

Additionally, NSA Doval called for urgent reforms in the United Nations, which have failed to address the international security challenges faced in recent times. "The United Nations is facing a very serious crisis. The structured institutions of 1945 are increasingly proving to be incapable of addressing the security challenges that the world is facing; therefore, there is an urgent need for reform in the United Nations to make it more representative," he said.

Last Week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for reforms of global institutions for resolving the growing global challenges. Addressing a joint press meeting with the Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi said, "Today we discussed global issues, be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support efforts for an early resolution to ongoing conflicts and for peace. We are also unanimous on the view that reform of global institutions is urgent and important for resolving the growing global challenges."

Moscow International Security Forum

The 1st International Security Forum, along with the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, is taking place from May 26 to 29 in Moscow. According to an official release, over 140 delegations from foreign states and international organisations participated in the forum.

The event brought together Secretaries of Security Councils, National Security Advisors to heads of state, directors of law enforcement agencies and special services, as well as secretaries of international organisations. (ANI)