Loud explosions were reported at a nuclear facility and nearby air base in Isfahan, Iran, with visuals of apparent destruction circulating online. Reports cited blasts amid ongoing conflict. Cause and extent of damage are not yet confirmed.

Loud explosions were heard on Monday near a nuclear facility and air base in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, Al Jazeera reported. Videos circulating online showed what appeared to be damage at the nearby nuclear complex as blasts echoed across the area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The reports come amid ongoing intense conflict in the region. Iranian and international officials have described a series of military strikes on nuclear sites and other facilities.

About Isfahan nuclear technology centre

The Isfahan Nuclear Technology Centre is Iran's largest nuclear research hub, located south-east of Isfahan city in central Iran. The facility supports nuclear science, fuel cycle work and research reactors. It was earlier known as the Uranium Conversion Facility. The site includes several small research reactors, including a Miniature Neutron Source Reactor. Parts of the complex have been monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency under past nuclear agreements.

Earlier today, at an emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, Director General Rafael Grossi said there is no indication that Iran’s nuclear installations have been damaged so far.

Grossi said facilities including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Tehran Research Reactor and other nuclear fuel cycle sites appear unaffected based on available information. He added that the agency is still trying to contact Iran’s nuclear regulatory authorities but has not received a response.

He urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint and warned that further escalation could threaten nuclear safety across the region.

Iran claims Natanz nuclear site was targeted

Iran told the IAEA meeting that its nuclear complex at Natanz Nuclear Facility was attacked during joint US-Israel operations. Iran’s representative Reza Najafi said the strike hit what Tehran describes as peaceful and safeguarded nuclear facilities.

The claim has not been independently verified by the IAEA, which said monitoring continues.

Warning of possible radiological risks

Grossi warned that continued military activity near nuclear sites could raise the risk of a radiological incident. He said evacuation of large populated areas could become necessary if nuclear safety is compromised.

The IAEA confirmed there has been no rise in radiation levels in countries bordering Iran. Regional monitoring systems have been placed on alert as a precaution.

Nuclear safety concerns across the region

The IAEA noted that several countries affected by military activity operate nuclear facilities or use nuclear technology. The United Arab Emirates operates four nuclear reactors, while Jordan and Syria run research reactors. Other Gulf countries use nuclear applications in various sectors.

Grossi said diplomacy remains essential and confirmed he has been called for discussions in Geneva. He stressed that communication channels with Iranian authorities must be restored urgently.

(With inputs from agencies)