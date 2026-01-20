A footage from the recent anti-regime protests in the Iranian capital of Tehran, dated January 8, show security forces on motorcycles attacking people walking down the sidewalk using batons.

A footage from the recent anti-regime protests in the Iranian capital of Tehran, show security forces on motorcycles attacking people walking down the sidewalk using batons. In the video, reportedly dated January 8, people can be seen running while one of the officers can be heard saying, “Hit him in the head!”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Iran unrest

Iran is facing one of its gravest crises in decades as nationwide protests, a deadly crackdown by authorities, cyber disruptions to state television and rising international pressure converge amid an ongoing internet shutdown.

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, a pillar of its theocratic system since the inception of the Islamic revolution, has seen off a succession of crises throughout his rule with a mixture of repression and strategic manoeuvring but now could be facing his biggest challenge.

Khamenei, now 86, has dominated Iran for the last three-and-a-half decades since taking on the post for life in 1989 as leader of the Islamic revolution following the death of revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Under Khamenei "the system has faced repeated popular challenges to its rule, time and again crushing them with an iron fist and proceeding to govern as poorly as before," the International Crisis Group said in a report published Wednesday on the protests.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said at least 4,029 people have been killed in the crackdown on protests, with fears the toll could rise further as information emerges despite the internet shutdown, according to AP.

Of those killed, 3,786 were demonstrators, 180 security personnel, 28 children and 35 nonprotesters. The agency also said more than 26,000 people have been arrested.

Iranian officials have not released an official death toll.

Concerns have grown over possible executions of detainees. Iran’s top police officer Ahmad-Reza Radan issued an ultimatum to protesters deemed “deceived,” asking them to surrender within three days for leniency or face severe punishment, reported news agency AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)