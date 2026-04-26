Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi met Oman's Sultan to discuss regional crises and mediation. Iran also shared a framework with Pakistan to end the war. President Pezeshkian stated Iran won't negotiate under pressure and criticized the US.

Iran FM, Omani Sultan Discuss Regional Mediation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and held discussions on the latest regional developments, ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the regional crises, along with holding talks on bilateral ties, Press TV reported on Sunday.

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As per the Iranian state broadcaster, the meeting took place at the al-Baraka Palace in the Omani capital Muscat. Araghchi briefed the Omani monarch about the Iranian side's viewpoints on the latest developments in the West Asia region and the attempts to address them.

He also expressed the country's appreciation for the positions of the Sultanate of Oman in supporting dialogue and promoting efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region, especially in the wake of the latest developments.

Press TV reported that the Omani Sultan elucidated the country's views on advancing mediation efforts in a way so that sustainable political solutions could be achieved, and the impact of crises on the people in the region be mitigated. The Sultan emphasised the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy in addressing issues, and said that such an approach would help consolidate the foundations of peace. According to Press TV, the Foreign Minister shared Tehran's "workable framework" with Pakistani mediators to permanently end the war against Iran during his visit to Pakistan.

https://t.co/FVi9JaTdGE pic.twitter.com/TAa9Msb1gR — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) April 26, 2026

'Iran Will Not Negotiate Under Pressure': President Pezeshkian

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran will not enter into negotiations under pressure, threats, and siege, Mehr News Agency reported.

During his telephonic conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian, criticized continued violations and coercive behaviour by the US during both the negotiations and the ceasefire period, the Mehr News Agency report revealed.

The Iranian President stated that actions related to Washington's so-called maritime restrictions on Iran constitute a clear breach of the ceasefire understandings and are inconsistent with the United Nations Charter. Such measures, he said, together with threatening rhetoric, have heightened doubts regarding the US commitment to the diplomatic process.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's determination to defend its national security, and warned of all possible consequences of any renewed confrontation by the US and Israel for both regional and global stability.

He further emphasized that Iran remains committed to building and strengthening relations with all neighbouring countries, including those along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect. He expressed hope that these states will also work collectively to promote regional peace and security, independent of external interference.

(ANI)