European lawmakers have condemned China after Taiwan President William Lai cancelled a trip to Eswatini. The cancellation was reportedly due to Chinese pressure on Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar to withdraw overflight permissions for Lai's plane.

Several European lawmakers have sharply criticised China after Taiwan President William Lai was forced to cancel a planned diplomatic trip to Eswatini, allegedly due to China's pressure on countries along his flight route, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to The Taipei Times, the visit was abruptly called off just a day before departure when Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar withdrew previously granted overflight permissions. Taiwan's Presidential Office described the move as "economic coercion," suggesting Beijing had influenced the decision.

European Lawmakers Condemn Alleged Chinese Pressure

German MP Klaus-Peter Willsch warned that the incident signals a troubling expansion of China's geopolitical pressure into global aviation. He argued that denying airspace access for political reasons undermines the core principles of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and violates norms established under the Chicago Convention. Willsch also reiterated his long-standing support for Taiwan's participation in ICAO, criticising its continued exclusion.

In Italy, Senate Vice President Gian Marco Centinaio emphasised that Taiwan's democratically elected leadership should not face barriers to international engagement. Senator Isabella De Monte condemned the episode as coercive diplomacy, while MP Alessandro Cattaneo warned that it sets a dangerous precedent where political pressure dictates international travel. Fellow lawmaker Fabrizio Benzoni echoed concerns, questioning whether global rules and diplomatic freedoms are being respected, as cited by The Taipei Times.

Meanwhile, European representative offices in Taipei also weighed in. The French Office in Taipei and the German Institute Taipei jointly stressed that airspace management decisions must prioritise safety, stability and predictability rather than political considerations, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Background on China-Taiwan Tensions

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. (ANI)