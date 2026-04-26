The Israel Defence Forces reported that soldiers in southern Gaza destroyed an 800-meter offensive tunnel. It contained sleeping quarters, military equipment, and weapons belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including a rocket.
Soldiers in southern Gaza destroyed an offensive tunnel east of the Yellow Line, the Israel Defence Forces said. The approximately 800-meter tunnel contained sleeping quarters, military equipment and weapons, including tactical vests and a rocket belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. (ANI/TPS)