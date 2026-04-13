Iran's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, stated Tehran was serious about peace talks but wouldn't compromise its 'dignity' due to 'unlimited demands' from the US, which he accused of not being serious and just buying time.

Iran Accuses US of Making 'Unlimited Demands'

Iran remained firm on its position even as recent US-Iran peace talks collapsed, with the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India asserting that Tehran showed willingness for dialogue but refused to compromise on its "dignity" and rights amid what it called "unlimited demands" from Washington. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI that Iran travelled to Islamabad for negotiations despite doubts about American seriousness, aiming to demonstrate its commitment to peace. "We were ready for negotiation. We came to Islamabad for negotiation. We were very, very serious about the negotiation. Although we doubted it, we knew that the other side is not serious, but we came to show the world that we are people of peace, and if the other side learned and got its lesson, and it came to the negotiation, we will come to the negotiation," he said.

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He added that Iran accepted talks to prove it is "not the people of war," but claimed the US side sought only to "buy time" and ultimately made excessive demands that prevented any agreement. "Actually, from the beginning, we doubted this negotiation because we are sure that the American administration is not serious about negotiation. They wanted to buy time; they wanted to refresh themselves. But we wanted to show the world that we are not the people of war, we are not the people of criticising and struggling. We are the people of the peace. So we accepted negotiation, and finally, we couldn't reach a conclusion due to the unlimited demand of the United States of America," Ilahi told reporters.

Tehran Vows to Defend 'Dignity' and 'Rights'

On the Iran-International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issue, reportedly a major sticking point, he stressed that Tehran did not initiate the conflict and reiterated Iran's stance on defending its sovereignty. "We didn't start this war, we didn't initiate this war, and we are not the initiator of the war. They imposed this war on us, and we started defending ourselves and we are also ready to defend ourselves still, even for two, three, five years. So, we are not going to sell our dignity, we are not going to submit ourselves, we are not going to give our country and our rights to the other side," Ilahi added.

'We Didn't Leave the Table': Iran Open to Future Talks

On the possibility of future negotiations, Ilahi asserted that Iran remains open to dialogue, placing the onus on the United States for abandoning the talks. "Of course, because we didn't leave the table of negotiation. They left it. We are ready for negotiation, but based on rationality, dignity, humanity, and the observance of our rights," he said.

Responding to claims by the United States that Iran had withdrawn from the talks, Ilahi rejected the assertion, maintaining that it was Washington that stepped away due to its excessive demands. "No, we never left the table. They left the table because they were asking for too many things. Even if you look at the news, they say they don't want 90 per cent or 95 per cent, they want everything. That means they want 100 per cent," he added.

The remarks came after the breakdown of high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad. Despite intensive discussions in the Pakistani capital aimed at securing a permanent end to the conflict, both sides were unable to reach an agreement by Sunday, leaving the existing two-week ceasefire in a precarious state. Meanwhile, the Tasnim News Agency, citing an informed source, reported that Iran has offered "reasonable proposals," suggesting the responsibility for a breakthrough now rests with the United States, as "the ball is now in the US court." (ANI)