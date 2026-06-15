UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will participate in the 52nd G7 Summit in France from June 15-17. He was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. The invitation is seen as a reflection of the UAE's global standing and role.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will participate in the 52nd G7 Summit, which will take place from 15 to 17 June in Évian-les-Bains, at the invitation of His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic. The UAE's invitation to participate in the summit reflects the global recognition accorded to the country and its role in promoting international cooperation and addressing shared challenges. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)