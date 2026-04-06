Mohsen Farkhani, an Isfahan University professor, asserts that Iran is focused on consolidating its battlefield targets and conditions, ruling out any negotiations or ceasefire at the present moment, dismissing such reports as mere propaganda.

Mohsen Farkhani, Assistant Professor at Isfahan University said that Iran is consolidating our targets and our conditions within the battlefield. Farkhani, while talking to ANI, said that there is no option for Iran at the moment to come to the negotiating table. "You know, of course, our friends or the mediators in the region. They have started their mediation from the first day on. But as I said, we are consolidating our targets and our conditions within the battlefield. Then coming to the negotiating table, is no option for Iran at this moment. And all these news just going around within medias, these are just propaganda. And there is no need that Iran leave its better hand within this war. No negotiation, no ceasefire will happen even for this period of time that would, you that's at 45 days or so," he said.

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Farkhani further said that Iran will not lose its self confidence before a ceasefire. "We will not lose our, you know, achievements just before a ceasefire, which means building up American and Zionist capabilities again and do such, you know, aggressions against Iran. I believe Iran will continue this war until the settlement, establishment of our targets and conditions in the region," he said.

Iran Vows 'Harsh Retaliation', Dismisses US Threats

Farkhani then said that Trump is always, you know, creating narratives, threats in order to make cognitive warfare. "From the first day on, Iran has talked about, eye for eye and tooth for tooth. But what I believe in these phases of war, I believe that Iran will retaliate very harsh and do really devastating attacks, better to say responses, to American interests, American troops, as I said, know, Zionist regime and also American interests in the region. In this case, I don't think turning the region into a burnt field, a burnt ground is a kind of you know, wise choice for Americans. Then what I believe is that Trump is always, you know, creating narratives, threatenings in order to make mental war, in order to make cognitive warfare. But this will not work. You know, we are, I mean, Iranians, we are men of action not just being in virtual world and claim virtually," he said.

Reports of Pakistan-Brokered Peace Plan

Meanwhile, the US and Iran have received a plan to end hostilities, which could come in effect on Monday and result in the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, sources familiar with the proposals told Reuters. As per the report by Reuters, the framework has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and US overnight, the source said, noting of a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement. "All elements need to be agreed today," the source said, adding that the initial understanding would be structured as a memorandum of understanding finalised electronically through Pakistan, which as per the Reuters report is the sole communication channel in the talks. (ANI)