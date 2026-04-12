Iranian authorities have reported that 3,375 people were killed in the recent war involving the United States and Israel, according to state media. The figures were released by the Legal Medicine Organization under Iran’s judiciary.

The head of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, which sits under the country's judiciary, said on Sunday that 3,375 people in Iran had been killed in the war with the United States and Israel.

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"During the recent imposed war, the bodies of 3,375 martyrs were identified by the Legal Medicine Organization using scientific and specialised methods," said Abbas Masjedi, state news agency IRNA reported.

He said the toll included 2,875 males and 496 females, without specifying if they were adults or children, according to the agency.

Due to reporting restrictions, AFP is not able to access the sites of strikes nor to independently verify tolls in Iran.

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