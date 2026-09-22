UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed a call led by Finland and Norway for the control of frontier AI models. He urged UN members to explore creating an international institution to set standards and manage the technology's risks.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (local time) welcomed the launch of the "Call for Control of Frontier AI Models" led by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, calling for greater international cooperation on the rapidly advancing technology.

In a post on X, Guterres said, "I welcome the leadership of the President of Finland & the Prime Minister of Norway in launching the Call for Control of Frontier AI Models, which calls for @UN member countries to build on existing international mechanisms & explore creating an international institution able to set standards, enable verification & convene states when capability thresholds are crossed." I welcome the leadership of the President of Finland & the Prime Minister of Norway in launching the Call for Control of Frontier AI Models, which calls for @UN member countries to build on existing international mechanisms & explore creating an international institution able to… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 21, 2026

He added, "I also welcome today's release of the first thematic brief of the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI. I encourage external experts, including from frontier AI labs & safety institutes, to engage with the Panel."

Details of the 'Call for Control' Initiative

The launched "A Call for Control of Frontier AI Models" initiative stated that while artificial intelligence has the potential to “improve lives, advance science and strengthen our economies”, the rapid development of frontier AI models also poses “serious risks to safety and security if not appropriately managed.”

It said, “AI must remain under human direction, oversight and control. It must be developed and used in line with international law.”

The initiative called on companies to develop “transparent safety protocols, including mandatory pre-deployment testing and independent evaluation”, with qualified evaluators given sufficient access to assess risks.

It also called on governments and regional organisations to “further develop and coordinate common standards, strengthen transparency -- including shared reporting of serious safety incidents -- and ensure that countries across all regions have access to scientific capacity, expertise and trusted evaluation.”

The call urged UN member states to “build on existing international mechanisms and explore creating an international institution, able to set standards, enable verification, and convene states when capability thresholds are crossed.”

International Endorsements

The initiative was endorsed by leaders and senior officials from several countries, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Moldova, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, South Africa, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

AI as a Key Challenge at UN General Assembly

AI is also emerging as a major issue at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, with Guterres having identified the rapidly advancing technology among the key challenges facing the international community.

On September 16, in remarks six days ahead of the 81st session of UNGA, Guterres identified “three existential threats” -- “runaway artificial intelligence, the climate crisis and the intolerable deepening of inequalities.”

He highlighted AI's “enormous potential” in areas including health, education and climate, while warning that the world “cannot afford to ignore concerns” that AI development is progressing faster than human understanding of its risks.

Guterres said governments must protect their citizens from AI's risks and stressed that “global cooperation is indispensable.”

“The world cannot afford a race to the bottom on AI safety,” he said, while pointing to the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI as a source of evidence on the technology's opportunities and risks.

He called for guardrails that build trust and “make AI safe, transparent and accountable, with human dignity at the centre.”

“International cooperation is more necessary than ever,” Guterres said.

Guterres's Final UNGA Address

Guterres is scheduled to deliver his final address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday (local time) as his tenure as Secretary-General approaches its end.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”(ANI)