At the BRICS NSA meeting in New Delhi, Iran accused the UAE of aiding US and Israeli military strikes against it. Iranian official Ghadir Nezamipour claimed the UAE allowed its territory to be used for attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure.

Tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates reached a boiling point during the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers in New Delhi on Tuesday as Iranian officials formally accused the UAE of direct involvement in military strikes against the Islamic Republic during the operation by the US and Israel.

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Iran Levels Direct Accusation at BRICS Forum

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India stated that Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, launched a scathing rebuttal against the Emirati delegation during the high-level security forum. It said that Nezamipour, addressing the gathering, rejected allegations previously levelled against Tehran by the UAE representative, pivoting instead to a direct confrontation regarding the ongoing regional conflict.

"Dr. Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, speaking at the 16th Meeting of Heads of Security Agencies and National Security Advisers of the #BRICS countries in New Delhi, rejected the allegations made against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the representative of the United Arab Emirates," the Embassy wrote.

Nezamipour, while accusing the US and Israel of initiating the recent crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, crucially expanded the scope of his criticism to include the UAE. He asserted that the UAE not only permitted its territory to be used as a staging ground for attacks but also actively participated in operations that targeted Iranian infrastructure. "Referring to recent developments in the region, he stated: "The entire world witnessed that the United States and the Zionist regime were the initiators of the aggression and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. Part of these attacks were launched from bases located on the territory of the United Arab Emirates. Nevertheless, instead of condemning these hostile actions, the UAE directly participated in the aggression and allowed its territory to be used as a platform for attacks against Iran's civilian infrastructure, schools, and hospitals." the post read.

'Choose Peace Over Adventurism': Iran's Appeal

In a direct appeal to the UAE delegation, Nezamipour urged a shift in policy, warning against the pitfalls of "propaganda and adventurism." "We hope that the United Arab Emirates, instead of engaging in propaganda and adventurism, will respect the principles of good neighborliness and choose the path of peace, stability, and regional cooperation," the post read.

The Deputy Secretary further utilized a visual display during the session, presenting an image of students in Minab who were reportedly killed during the opening days of the regional conflict "The Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council also displayed an image of the martyred students of Minab to draw participants' attention to the human consequences of these acts of aggression. He said 'This poster depicts children who were killed on the first day of the aggression against Iran carried out by the United States," the Embassy wrote.

Remarks Follow West Asia Peace Talks

The remarks after the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks as part of the MoU aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia between the US and Iran, with both sides agreeing to establish a High-Level Committee and a roadmap towards a final agreement within 60 days. (ANI)