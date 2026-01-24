Ayatollah Khamenei's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Illahi, stated that international bodies have lost their influence. He affirmed Iran's nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, citing a fatwa against nuclear weapons.

Abdul Majid Hakeem Illahi, Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, in India, said that international organisations have lost their influence in the world. Ilahi, in an interview with ANI, said that the organisations are controlled by a select few countries. "Actually we can say that some international organisations lost their influence in the world and some of them are controlled by some countries and we hope that the international organisation takes their responsibilities and they do what is good and it's in the benefit of the people and in the for the countries," he said when asked about the emergency meeting organised by the UN.

Iran's Nuclear Programme for 'Peaceful Purposes'

Responding to questions on Iran's nuclear programme, Ilahi said that Iran has never sought to develop nuclear weapons and remains committed to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. He said that according to a religious decree, or fatwa, issued by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the possession and use of nuclear weapons are forbidden in Islam. "According to the fatwa of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran never wanted to have nuclear weapons because it is haram," he said.

Ilahi added that while Iran rejects nuclear weapons, it has the right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. He said Iran's nuclear programme is focused on social development and humanitarian needs, including medical treatment and energy production. "Iran, at the same time, wants to have nuclear peaceful power for some social and humanitarian treatment," he said.

Death Toll from Anti-Government Protests

Meanwhile, Iranian state television has released the first official death toll from the recent anti-government protests that engulfed the country, reporting that 3,117 people were killed during the crackdown, as reported by Al Jazeera. In a statement carried by Press TV on Wednesday, Iran's Martyrs Foundation said that 2,427 of those killed in the demonstrations were civilians and security forces.

The demonstrations, which began in late December with shopkeepers protesting against the flailing currency and the cost of living, snowballed into a widespread anti-government movement, as per Al Jazeera. The government crackdown was widely condemned, with US President Donald Trump threatening to intervene in support of the protesters. (ANI)