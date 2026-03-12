A Russian woman named Marina Gilla experienced a surreal journey, finding herself the sole passenger on a flight from Riga, Latvia, to Dubai. She documented the empty aircraft in a viral Instagram video, sarcastically dubbing it a "VIP flight," which prompted widespread reactions and speculation on social media.

A Russian woman flying from Latvia to Dubai found herself in an odd situation in the air, as she turned out to be the sole passenger on the whole journey. Marina Gilla, an Instagram user, provided a video of the instance, which she sarcastically labelled as a "VIP flight" from Riga, Latvia to Dubai on March 8. In the now-viral video, the camera pans over the aeroplane cabin, exposing row after row of absolutely vacant seats. Gilla was the sole apparent passenger, sitting peacefully and documenting the startling encounter.

The wording in the video read: "When you are the only passenger on the plane to Dubai on March 8, 2026!" followed by a laughing emoji. The film recorded the peaceful, even creepy ambiance of a jet that looked to be completely prepared for a routine voyage despite only carrying one passenger.

In the caption accompanying the video, she joked about the experience, writing: “A VIP flight from Riga to Dubai," clearly poking fun at the unexpected luxury of having the entire aircraft to herself.

Several social media users were attracted by the strange circumstances depicted in the video. Some joked that she had unintentionally booked an entire commercial jet for herself.

One person jokingly said, “Change your title to: Got a private jet to Dubai!” Another said, “At least you have the toilet to yourself and can eat as many snacks as you like. Have you arrived safely, though?”

Others pondered what they would do in a fully empty plane, ranging from sleeping over many seats to shooting a "plane tour" or thinking they were on a premium charter trip.

Some users were also curious as to how such a circumstance could have occurred, speculating on whether it was caused by a last-minute cancellation by other passengers, a repositioning trip, or an unusual booking pattern that left the aircraft practically empty.

Several others noted that the circumstance came with some evident benefits. One viewer quipped, "So you can pick any seat easy. "Lucky you."

The odd trip occurred at a time when air traffic in various places had been disrupted and passenger patterns had become unpredictable as a result of geopolitical tensions and military activities in some Middle Eastern countries. In recent days, growing animosity between Iran, the United States, and Israel have heightened security worries throughout the area, with some airlines altering routes, avoiding specific airspace, and travellers rethinking their plans.