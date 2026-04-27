The Indian and Sri Lankan Navies concluded the fourth edition of IN-SLN DIVEX 2026 in Colombo. The exercise involved joint deep-sea diving over historic WWI and WWII wrecks, enhancing operational coordination and maritime partnership.

Joint Deep-Sea Diving Over Historic Wrecks

The Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy strengthened operational coordination and camaraderie through a series of joint activities in Colombo under the fourth edition of the Exercise IN-SLN DIVEX (India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise) 2026 with the INS Nireekshak at Colombo.

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Highlighting the operational aspect, the Indian Navy spokesperson in a post on X on Monday said, "From the Depths, We Deliver" as the theme of the X post. The Navy added, "Demonstrating cutting-edge deep-sea diving expertise, divers of the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy executed mixed gas dives beyond 55m over historic WWII wreck SS Worcester and WWI wreck SS Perseus." #INSLN_DIVEX26#INSNireekshak 🇮🇳 at Colombo 🇱🇰 From the Depths, We Deliver Demonstrating cutting-edge deep-sea diving expertise, divers of the #IndianNavy & @srilanka_navy executed mixed gas dives beyond 55m over historic WWII wreck SS Worcester and WWI wreck SS Perseus. A… https://t.co/LgGSuNSwuz pic.twitter.com/obZezZFffF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 27, 2026

Describing the significance of the drills, the post noted, "A landmark evolution underscoring precision, interoperability, and steadfast maritime partnership."

Fostering Maritime Synergy

Alongside the technical exercises, both navies also engaged in activities such as a yoga session aimed at enhancing crew well-being and mutual understanding.

In another X post on Monday, the spokesperson stated, "Forging Deeper Maritime Synergy Beneath and Beyond the Waves" as the theme of the X post. ⚓ 𝐈𝐍–𝐒𝐋𝐍 𝐃𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐗 𝟐𝟔 🇮🇳🤝🇱🇰 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 At #Colombo, advancing this shared maritime spirit, #INSNireekshak crew joined @srilanka_navy for a revitalising #Yoga session -… https://t.co/Z1r24diKpL pic.twitter.com/dsbeAtR8on — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 25, 2026

"At Colombo, advancing this shared maritime spirit, INS Nireekshak crew joined Sri Lanka Navy for a revitalising Yoga session - fostering resilience, mindfulness and collective wellbeing at sea," the Navy added.

India and Sri Lanka strengthened their naval partnership during the 4th edition of the diving exercise, which concluded in Colombo. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "4th India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise underway at #Colombo is reinforcing strong Maritime Cooperation and professional camaraderie."

It shared how mixed-gas dives off Colombo highlighted precision, skill, and seamless #Interoperability beneath the waves."

India's naval vessel INS Nireekshak arrived at Colombo to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral diving exercise, IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, scheduled from April 21 to April 27.

The IN-SLN Diving Exercise (DIVEX) is a key bilateral engagement that stands as a testament to the deep-rooted maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

Sustained maritime collaboration and engagements with partner nations reaffirm the shared commitment to fostering stability, cooperation, and collective growth in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). (ANI)