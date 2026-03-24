Less than 48 hours before a major US strike on Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu urged President Trump to act immediately. Citing new intelligence, Netanyahu argued it was a rare opportunity for a "decapitation strike" against Iran's top leadership, including Ayatollah Khamenei, who would be gathered at one location.

A Decisive Call Before the Strike

Less than 48 hours before the United States launched a major military strike on Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a crucial call to US President Donald Trump, pressing for immediate action based on newly available intelligence.

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According to a news agency report, Netanyahu argued that the moment presented a rare strategic opportunity to target Iran’s top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Fresh intelligence suggested that Khamenei and his senior aides would be gathered at a single location in Tehran, making them vulnerable to what officials described as a potential “decapitation strike.”

The agency noted that the Israeli leader framed the situation as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, arguing there “might never be a better chance” to eliminate Iran’s top command structure.

Trump Had Approved Operation, Not Timing

At the time of the call, Trump had already approved the idea of military action against Iran, but had not yet finalised the timing or scope of the operation.

The conversation with Netanyahu, described by sources as a “closing argument,” played a significant role in shaping Trump’s final decision to move forward. Intelligence indicating a narrow window for targeting Iran’s leadership added urgency to the decision-making process.

The strike, later known as a major joint operation, marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Also Read: ‘Mutual Decision’: Trump Says Iran War End Will Be Decided With Netanyahu

Strategic Motives and High Stakes

Netanyahu reportedly linked the proposed strike to broader strategic goals, including weakening Iran’s leadership and potentially triggering internal instability within the country.

He also highlighted alleged Iranian plots targeting Trump in the past, presenting the strike as both a strategic and retaliatory move.

Despite the strong push, both US and Israeli officials have maintained that the final decision rested with Trump. Netanyahu has publicly dismissed claims that Israel pressured Washington, stating such suggestions are “fake news” and insisting that “no one tells President Trump what to do.”

Diplomacy and Conflict Continue in Parallel

Even as details of the high-stakes call emerged, the broader geopolitical situation remains fluid. Trump has recently paused certain planned strikes on Iran, citing what he described as “very good and productive conversations.”

However, Iran has denied any direct negotiations with the US, creating uncertainty over the actual state of diplomacy. An Axios report suggests that indirect talks may be taking place through regional intermediaries, reflecting ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions.

At the same time, Israel has continued its military operations against Iranian targets, underscoring the fragile and complex nature of the situation.

A Conflict Shaped by Critical Decisions

The episode highlights how last-minute intelligence and high-level diplomacy can shape the course of major geopolitical events. Netanyahu’s intervention, combined with real-time intelligence inputs, appears to have influenced one of the most consequential military decisions in recent West Asian history.

While the full impact of the strike continues to unfold, the incident underscores the delicate balance between military action and diplomacy in a region already on edge.

As tensions persist, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the situation moves toward de-escalation or further conflict, with global implications for security, energy markets, and international stability.

Also Read: Trump, Netanyahu Agree To Increase Pressure On Iran By Targeting Oil Exports To China: Report