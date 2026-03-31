INS Trikand concluded its port call in Maputo, Mozambique, after conducting joint training and professional engagements. The visit included handing over HADR relief material, a medical camp, and joint EEZ surveillance upon departure.

INS Trikand's Goodwill Visit to Mozambique

INS Trikand, frontline guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, concluded her port call at Maputo, Mozambique on March 29. During the stay, joint training and professional engagements were progressed, strengthening interoperability and maritime cooperation. HADR relief material from India was handed over in presence of His Excellency Dr. Ussene Hilario Isse, Health Minister of Republic of Mozambique, His Excellency Shri Robert Shetkintong, High Commissioner of India to Mozambique, and other senior government and military functionaries. A medical camp was also conducted at the Mozambique Navy Hospital. Capt Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer, called on the High Commissioner of India to Mozambique. On departure, the ship undertook joint EEZ surveillance and training activities with personnel from Mozambique Navy embarked onboard, prior proceeding for planned operational deployment. The port call reflects India's vision of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region, and reinforces the Indian Navy's commitment to remain the preferred security partner and first responder in the Indian Ocean Region.

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INS Trikand - thank you #IndiaMozambique pic.twitter.com/wCskSCAsQZ — India in Mozambique (@IndiainMoz) March 30, 2026 Indian Embassy in Mozambique said in a post on X, "INS Trikand leaving Maputo Port (29 March 2026) On completion of its three-day visit to Mozambique, INS Trikand left Maputo port for its next destination in the Swahili coast. Thank you INS Trikand and safe travels."

INS Trikand leaving Maputo Port (29 March 2026) On completion of its three-day visit to Mozambique, INS Trikand left Maputo port for its next destination in the Swahili coast. Thank you @INS Trikand and safe travels. #IndiaMozambique pic.twitter.com/yBcKImcU0E — India in Mozambique (@IndiainMoz) March 30, 2026

Deck Reception in Mauritius

High Commission of India in Mauritius on Monday hosted a deck reception. In a post on X, the High Commission said, "A deck reception was hosted by the High Commission of India onboard INS Trikand."

A deck reception was hosted by the High Commission of 🇮🇳 onboard INS Trikand. pic.twitter.com/v9mPCVubdI — India in Mauritius (@HCI_PortLouis) March 30, 2026

Previous Port Call in Seychelles

Earlier on March 22, INS Trikand, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, departed from Port Victoria, Seychelles, on March 20 on completion of an enriching port call that had commenced on March 16. Captain Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of the ship, called on senior Government functionaries and the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles. The ship also handed over critical spares and essential stores to the Government of Seychelles. (ANI)