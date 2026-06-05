India's MEA reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The statement came after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's open letter to Vladimir Putin, proposing direct talks to resolve the ongoing conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reaffirmed India's consistent position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in response to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for direct talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in an open letter.

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India Reiterates Call for Dialogue and Diplomacy

Addressing a weekly MEA briefing, a question was raised on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier remarks that "this is not an era of war" and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's open letter proposing direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the suggestion of a "neutral" venue for talks.

Responding to the query, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's established diplomatic position. He said, "On this particular issue, our position has been clear and consistent that we continue to focus on dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward for the early return of peace, for the conclusion of this conflict, and for the cessation of hostilities."

He added that India always promotes peaceful means for "cessation of hostilities". He said, "India, as you know, always stands on the side of peace."

Zelenskyy's Open Letter to Putin

In a sharply worded open letter of June 4, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Russia's leadership with a direct appeal for peace negotiations and an uncompromising account of war's responsibility, costs and consequences. https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2062616228817154218

The letter directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin combined criticism of Moscow's war strategy with an explicit proposal for direct engagement and a possible roadmap towards ending the conflict.

'This War is Your Personal Choice': Zelenskyy to Putin

Zelenskyy placed personal responsibility for the war squarely on the Russian President, saying, "Whatever you may say about NATO, geopolitics, or the Russian language, this war is your personal choice -- a war without a real cause. That is how history will remember it."

He further added, "You have spent nearly half of your 26 years in power in Russia waging war against Ukraine," and said, "You will not have enough money or political capital to keep buying the loyalty of Russians the way you have for the past 26 years."

Highlighting Russia's Losses and Dependencies

Highlighting the battlefield losses of Russia, the letter said, "We know that 63 per cent of your battlefield losses are killed, while only 37 per cent are wounded. In the 21st century, no army can afford such a ratio."

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasised Ukraine's position on ending the conflict. He said, "But we in Ukraine do not want a permanent war. We know very well that life without war is infinitely better. And we want to achieve that."

He also highlighted the continued postponement of the Russian military objectives. He said, "You regularly postpone, every few months, your own deadlines for capturing our regions... and you will not capture it this year either."

The letter also pointed to what Kyiv saw as shifting global alignments and Russia's dependence on allies. He said, "You brought the war onto your territory, and you would not have been able to cope with it without North Korea's help. You are the first ruler of Russia to turn to Pyongyang for assistance," and added, "Today you are fully dependent on China -- also for the first time in Russia's history."

Zelenskyy also asserted that global sentiment remains stable towards Ukraine. He said, "The world has not grown tired of Ukraine, as you long hoped it would. But there is growing fatigue with Russia."

Proposes Direct Talks, Prisoner Exchange

In a central appeal, the Ukrainian President proposed direct talks. He said, "Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between you and us. I am proposing a meeting.

He added, "The front line today is the line from which diplomacy must begin," and said, "An attempt to establish real silence is the best way to begin talking to one another."

Zelenskyy also suggested a humanitarian step. He said, "Ukraine is ready for an all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war, and this could become a good prologue to ending the war."

A Final Warning: 'Fight for Your Own Existence'

The letter was filled with warnings about long-term internal consequences for Russia's leadership. He said, "If you do not personally conclude that it is time to end this war, Ukraine will continue fighting for its existence... But you, too, will have to fight much harder for your own existence -- not Russia's, but your own."

He added, "It is a fact of Russian history that you know well: when Russia grows tired, change comes. We can work toward that fatigue" and said, "Do not be afraid to take the path out of this war. That is the main thing that is required of you now." (ANI)