Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono will arrive in New Delhi on June 6, 2026, for a three-day visit. The highlight is a Joint Commission Meeting to review and bolster the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a significant move to further consolidate the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" between India and Indonesia, the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, is set to arrive in New Delhi on June 6, 2026, for a three-day official visit. Accompanied by Marlyn Maisarah Sugiono, the Foreign Minister will lead a high-level delegation to hold crucial bilateral discussions aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation across multiple strategic sectors, according to the MEA statement.

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Strengthening Bilateral Frameworks

The highlight of the visit will be the Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) scheduled for Sunday, June 7. The meeting is expected to serve as a platform for both nations to review progress on commitments made during the State Visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in January 2025. A Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM) was set up at the level of the Foreign Ministers following the signing of an MoU to this effect in January 2001. The 7th JCM, held on 17 June 2022 in New Delhi, was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, a statement by the Consulate General of India in Bali said.

As a follow-up to the decision taken at the 4th JCM, the first round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) was held in Bali, Indonesia, on 17 June 2013. 8th FOC took place between the two countries on 26 September 2024 at New Delhi, the statement read. Pursuant to the MoU for cooperation in Counter Terrorism signed in 2004, the first meeting of India Indonesia JWG on Counter-Terrorism was held in New Delhi in February 2005. The 6th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held in Jakarta on 23 August 2024, as per the statement.

Sustaining Diplomatic Momentum

Earlier on May 14, Jaishankar met Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in the national capital, ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated that he received the progress made with his Indonesian counterpart under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and cooperation within the ASEAN framework. "Glad to welcome FM Sugiono of Indonesia. Reviewed the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our cooperation with ASEAN," the post read.

India and Indonesia--the two largest democracies in Southeast and South Asia--have seen their ties flourish since the elevation of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018. This visit comes at a pivotal time for regional cooperation, with both nations actively participating in various ASEAN-led mechanisms and initiatives such as the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026-2030).

Following the conclusion of the JCM and related side meetings, the Indonesian delegation is scheduled to depart on the morning of June 8. This visit is viewed by observers as a vital step in ensuring that the bilateral momentum remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving regional geopolitical landscape. (ANI)