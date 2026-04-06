Indian naval ship INS Sunayna arrived in Male, Maldives, as part of the IOS SAGAR initiative. The visit includes joint exercises with the MNDF and expert exchanges, reinforcing India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its role as a security partner.

Reinforcing its regional outreach under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India marked a significant maritime engagement in the Maldives as INS Sunayna arrived in the capital of the Maldives, Male, on Sunday as part of the IOS SAGAR initiative, according to an official press release by the Indian High Commission in the Maldives.

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According to the issued press release, the deployment underscores India's strategic vision in the Indian Ocean Region and its commitment to deeper cooperation with neighbouring countries.

INS Sunayna's Arrival and Joint Exercises

According to the release, the INS Sunayna, a Saryu-class Offshore Patrol Vessel, is currently manned by a multinational contingent from 16 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) and was received with full naval honours by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

Highlighting operational coordination, the release noted that prior to docking, joint exercises were conducted at sea. "Prior to making port, INS Sunayna and MNDF Coast Guard assets completed intensive Joint Seamanship Training manoeuvres. The at-sea phase focused on tactical station-keeping, advanced signalling, and extensive small arms firing for the crew. Further, Damage Control and Firefighting Drills were also progressed," the release said.

Strategic Importance of the Visit

The visit is part of a broader deployment aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability. "The three-day stay will facilitate Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) to consolidate maritime domain awareness," the release said.

Calling the visit strategically important, the release added, " As the first international stop in a 50-day deployment, this visit projects India's role as the Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region."

Reaffirming India's commitment to the Maldives, it stated, "The visit to Male further emphasises India's role as the 'First Responder' and a trusted partner in the Maldives' developmental and security journey."

Broader Context: The IOS SAGAR Initiative

Earlier, in a post on X, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives said that the IOS Sagar arrived at the Maldives, marking the first port call of its overseas deployment. IOS Sagar was accompanied by 39 international crew from 16 countries.

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in Maldives said, "IOS SAGAR with 39 international crew from 16 countries incl. MNDF personnel arrives at Male', Maldives - marking first port call of its overseas deployment & reflection of India's vision of "leadership through partnership, strength through unity, progress through peace"."

Reaffirming India's commitment to collaborative maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, the second edition of Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR commenced on March 16, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence on March 18.

The Indian Navy assumed the chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in February 2026. Therefore, this edition includes participation from 16 IONS nations of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The initiative builds on India's long-standing maritime cooperation efforts and reflects the Government of India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), while also advancing the broader framework of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, the statement said. IOS SAGAR is designed as a unique operational engagement programme that enables naval personnel from Friendly Foreign Countries to train and sail together onboard an Indian Naval Ship. By integrating international participants into shipboard activities and professional training modules, the initiative promotes practical cooperation, interoperability and shared understanding of maritime operations. (ANI)