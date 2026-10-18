The Indian and Russian navies commenced the harbour phase of Exercise INDRA 2026 in Vladivostok with an opening ceremony on October 15. The exercise involves INS Sahyadri and aims to enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability.

The Indian and Russian navies held the opening ceremony of Exercise INDRA 2026 during its harbour phase in Vladivostok on October 15, with cross-deck visits, planning conferences and protocol meetings marking the engagement.

In a post on X, SpokespersonNavy wrote, “During the Harbour Phase of #INDRA2026, the Russian Navy hosted the Opening Ceremony on 15 Oct 26, bringing together personnel from #INSSahyadri and the Russian Navy in a shared commitment to maritime cooperation. The programme also featured cross-deck visits and a protocol meeting with the Deputy Mayor of Vladivostok.”

Harbour Phase Engagements

The harbour phase commenced with a planning conference between the operational teams of INS Sahyadri and Russian Navy ship Aldar Tsydenzhapov, with senior naval personnel from the Russian Federation Navy's Pacific Fleet also participating. The conference outlined the broad programme for the sea phase of the exercise.

As part of the port call, the delegation from INS Sahyadri also held a protocol meeting with Vice Admiral A Y Sysuev, Commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet's mixed forces. The programme also included a protocol meeting with the Deputy Mayor of Vladivostok.

Strengthening Indo-Russian Maritime Partnership

INS Sahyadri arrived in Vladivostok on Saturday to participate in Exercise INDRA 2026, a bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and the Russian Federation Navy scheduled from October 13 to 18.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the deployment provides opportunities for professional engagements and operational interaction between the two navies, furthering maritime cooperation and interoperability.

The participation of INS Sahyadri is in line with the Government of India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and builds on the longstanding defence and maritime partnership between India and Russia.

Exercise INDRA 2026 comprises engagements during the harbour phase, followed by coordinated operational activities at sea. The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding, operational coordination and interoperability between the participating navies.

In addition to operational engagements, social and cultural interactions will provide opportunities for personnel of both navies to interact and foster camaraderie and people-to-people connections.