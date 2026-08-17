At the 'Victory' Day reception in New Delhi, Afghan Charge d'Affaires Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor called for deepening political and economic ties with India, stating that stronger cooperation will contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

Deepening Ties for Regional Stability

Afghanistan on Monday pitched for deepening political trust and economic partnership with India so as to contribute to regional stability, connectivity and shared prosperity. The remarks were made by Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, Charge d'Affaires, during the fifth anniversary of the 'Victory' Day reception in the Afghan embassy in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, the Charge d'Affaires noted how in recent years, the relations between Afghanistan and India have witnessed significant progress, guided by mutual respect, political engagement, and shared interests. He underlined how official diplomatic contacts between the two countries have expanded, embassies and consulates have become more active, and high-level delegations have continued to exchange visits.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Recalling the recent visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister to India and how constructive understanding has developed in the areas of political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, he noted that New Delhi and Kabul have reached understandings in various areas.

"These developments represent an important step forward in further strengthening and expanding cooperation between Afghanistan and India. We believe that stronger political trust, economic partnership, and continued engagement between Afghanistan and India will not only benefit both countries, but will also make an important contribution to regional stability, connectivity, and shared prosperity," Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor said.

Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary, PAI Division, Ministry of External Affairs, attended the event. Ambassadors from Iran, Bhutan, Serbia and officials from many countries including China were present.

Shared History and Cultural Heritage

The Charge d'Affaires in his remarks recalled how the two countries have remained connected through trade, transit, sports, and a shared cultural heritage and said, "Throughout our history, the routes linking our two countries served as channels for the exchange of knowledge and art, as well as for the transmission of the values of literature and spirituality."

He added, "In the political sphere as well, the two countries influenced one another in their struggles for freedom and independence from British colonial rule. This is our shared past, from which we draw inspiration for a better future."

Acknowledging India's Support

In his remarks, he thanked India for support of Afghanistan's rights at the international fora and said, "We thank the leadership of India and the Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, for their support in protecting and respecting the international rights of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. We also appreciate their emphasis at international forums on the need to ensure Afghanistan's legitimate international rights. We hope that greater attention and practical efforts will be made in this regard."

India Reaffirms Bilateral Ties

The remarks by Noor come as India and Afghanistan continue to deepen their engagements across key areas. Last week, underlining India's historical and enduring partnership with Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that New Delhi is actively working to further consolidate its bilateral relations with Kabul across multiple domains.

The remarks were made as the Taliban administration in Kabul completes five years in power, having resumed control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, following the withdrawal of US forces and the collapse of the previous government.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that a series of high-level diplomatic and functional exchanges between New Delhi and Kabul over the past year have provided substantial momentum to bilateral engagement. Reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to sustained engagement, the spokesperson added, "We have long-standing ties with Afghanistan, and we look forward to further strengthening these ties that we have with them."