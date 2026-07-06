Indonesia launches an open digital commerce network based on India's ONDC, a significant step in bilateral digital cooperation. The move comes as PM Modi begins a three-nation tour to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand to bolster strategic ties.

In a major boost to India's digital diplomacy, Indonesia has launched its own open digital commerce network built entirely on the architectural blueprint of India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This monumental cross-border technology transfer sets a robust backdrop for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's six-day, three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand from July 6 to 11.

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The high-profile digital initiative is poised to transform the democratic scale of commerce in the Southeast Asian nation, mirroring India's successful open-network model that empowers grassroots enterprises.

Bilateral Tech Ties Strengthened

Hailing the project as a milestone in bilateral tech ties, Indonesia Open Network President Director Bayu Prawira Hie told ANI, "We built Indonesia Open Network based on the hub from ONDC India. We implemented the idea here as a digital cooperation between Indonesia and India."

Expressing immense optimism over PM Modi's visit, Bayu emphasised the historic ties and the massive potential for upcoming bilateral pacts. "We are very excited because we know there are a lot of similarities between India and Indonesia and we have a lot of friends. We have been working together for many years and I think this is the time to further strengthen our collaboration. A lot of agreements will be signed, especially on the digital infrastructure that we built," Bayu added.

ONDC: The Architectural Blueprint

Detailing the technical foundation of the project, Advisor to Indonesia Open Network, T Koshy, told ANI, "India launched the 'Open Network for Digital Commerce' (ONDC) a few years ago. It is considered a vital piece of digital public infrastructure that will make commerce accessible to everyone and greatly benefit small and micro-businesses."

"Indonesia has been monitoring this initiative for years and is highly impressed by its functioning; they believe it could be adopted in their own country as well. Notably, they are building their network using the same protocol that India employed for ONDC," T Koshy added.

This shared foundation holds long-term economic potential for the region. According to T Koshy, "This could pave the way for future cross-border connections and transactions between India and Indonesia, given that both nations are utilising this architecture." He further highlighted that the commercial launch of the network serves as the ideal setup for upcoming bilateral announcements. "We are the curtain raiser of an announcement of Indonesia Open Network, which is an outcome of the joint collaboration, which would be highlighted, and I think there will be many more, which will be revealed tomorrow," the Adviser said.

PM Modi's Strategic Indo-Pacific Outreach

In his departure statement ahead of the multi-nation visit, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the outreach is structured to capitalise on the robust traction built with all three partners, expanding collaborations across strategic, economic, and people-centric sectors while reinforcing commitments toward regional stability.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said.

The "MAHASAGAR"--Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions--framework represents New Delhi's institutional blueprint for promoting security, stability, and inclusive growth across the maritime domain. This strategic maritime paradigm directly informs the operational phase of the visit, beginning with his arrival in the Indonesian capital.

First Stop: Indonesia

The Prime Minister will commence his visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8, arriving at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. Recalling that the two democracies elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his 2018 visit, the Prime Minister noted that this stands as his inaugural bilateral visit since that institutional upgrade.

This high-profile interaction follows the prominent visit of President Prabowo to India, where he served as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025. Beyond high-level policy and digital commerce frameworks, the visit incorporates critical cultural dimensions aimed at solidifying grassroots links between the two countries.

During his stay in the Southeast Asian nation, PM Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora and accompany President Prabowo on a visit to the Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta, describing the UNESCO-listed site as a symbol of the deep cultural links between the two nations.

Second Leg: Australia

Following the conclusion of his engagements in Jakarta, the Prime Minister will shift focus to the next crucial phase of his Indo-Pacific outreach. From Indonesia, the Prime Minister will proceed to Melbourne for the second leg of the visit, holding talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, aimed at expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Prime Minister observed that the high-level dialogue in Australia will focus heavily on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges. PM Modi added that he looked forward to interacting with the Indian community in Melbourne, calling the diaspora an "important pillar" of the bilateral relationship.

Final Stop: New Zealand

The multi-nation diplomatic visit will eventually transition from the Australian continent to address key economic partnerships further east. The final stop of the multi-nation visit will take the Prime Minister to Auckland for a high-level meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, structured to sustain the bilateral momentum generated by Luxon's visit to India in March this year.

The Prime Minister indicated that the two leaders will brainstorm pathways to further expand economic, trade, and commercial engagement following the signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement.

Tying together all three destinations of this major diplomatic outreach, the Prime Minister placed heavy emphasis on the strategic value of the global Indian community. "Our bilateral ties have seen significant contributions from the Indian diaspora, and during this visit, I look forward to addressing a large gathering of the Indian community who have excelled in all spheres of life," he said. (ANI)