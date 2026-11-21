A tragic accident in Simalungun, Indonesia, saw the Siantar Ekspres train drag a minibus nearly 500 metres after a collision at an unguarded crossing. The fiery crash resulted in the death of the minibus driver and injured three railway staff members, while all 264 passengers remained safe.

In what was a horrific and tragic incident in Indonesia, a minibus was reportedly dragged nearly 500 metres by the Siantar Ekspres train after colliding at an unmanned railway crossing in Simalungun on Friday, November 20.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a minibus, which was already caught fire, was seen wedged beneath the front of the moving Siantar Ekspres locomotive, as the flames engulfed both the vehicle and the train's engine while thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

A horrific incident was captured on a mobile phone by one of the bystanders near the railway tracks, showing stunned onlookers watching helplessly as the burning minibus remained pinned to the front of the locomotive before the train finally ground to a halt.

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How Did the Horrific Incident Unfold?

Sinaksak Village, which is located in Tapian Dolok District of Simalungun Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, witnessed a tragic collision on Friday afternoon when a minibus attempted to cross an unguarded railway track along the Pematangsiantar–Medan rail line.

According to local reports, the minibus driver had reportedly been playing music at a high volume when residents nearby tried to alert him about the approaching train. However, the vehicle continued onto the tracks and stopped midway, leaving it in the path of the incoming Sianter Ekspres.

The train, which was travelling from Pematangsiantar to Medan, rammed the minibus after it stopped in the middle of the tracks. The impact reportedly caused both the minibus and the train to catch fire, with the vehicle getting dragged nearly 500 metres before the train came to a halt. The video showed the driver trapped inside the burning minibus as it remained wedged beneath the locomotive.

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The driver, identified as 46-year-old Sediaman Simarmata, died in the incident after his body was severely charred in the blaze before rescue teams could reach him. Three railway staff members also sustained burn injuries, while all 264 passengers aboard the train were reported safe.

The train reportedly came to a halt on the railway section between Siantar and Dolok Merangir stations, with the locomotive's front still on fire. The injured railway staff were immediately evacuated and taken to a nearby hospital.

How Did the Siantar Ekspres Fire Affect Crew and Passengers?

The horrific accident grabbed the headlines in Indonesia, as state railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) confirmed that three crew members inside the burning locomotive sustained burn injuries, while all 264 passengers aboard the Siantar Ekspres escaped unharmed.

Speaking to local media, Anwar Yuli Prastyo, Public Relations manager for KAI’s North Sumatra Division I, explained that the collision at kilometre 38+7/6 between Siantar Station and Dolok Merangir Station triggered sparks in the locomotive, forcing the Siantar Ekspres to make an abrupt emergency stop.

“Yes, the Siantar Ekspres train on the Siantar-Medan route made an emergency stop at kilometer 38+7/6 between Siantar Station and Dolok Merangir Station due to an incident with a minibus that caused sparks in the locomotive,” Prastyo said, as quoted by AFU.id.

“All 264 passengers departing from Siantar Station are safe," he added.

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Meanwhile, the deceased minibus driver’s body was recovered from the wreckage and taken to a hospital for further procedures, while police launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision.

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