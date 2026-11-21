Pakistan's Minister Musadik Masood Malik praised Delhi's cultural assimilation and resilience at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, emphasizing the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering dialogue between different global civilizations.

Pakistan Minister Lauds Delhi as a Vibrant Cradle of Civilisations

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Pakistan Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik on Saturday lauded Delhi's ability to embrace and flourish through the arrival of different civilisations, saying the city's cultural identity had grown stronger through the assimilation of diverse influences. Addressing the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in the national capital, Malik said, "So Delhi was not diminished by the arrival of outside civilisations; it was not diminished by people coming from outside. Rather, through civilisations arriving from outside and through people coming from beyond, it only expanded, flourished, and grew stronger."

Leading the Pakistani delegation at the three-day forum, Malik emphasised the importance of celebrating diversity, distinct cultural identities and the free exchange of ideas among civilisations. Drawing on the literary legacy of Delhi and its association with Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, Malik began his keynote address by explaining why he chose to speak in Urdu rather than English. "It felt quite strange to sit here, just a few miles from Ghalib's grave, and speak in English. So my heart felt that today I should speak the voice of my heart to you in Urdu," he said.

Reflecting on Ghalib's literary journey and his association with Persian and Urdu, the Pakistani minister remarked on the irony that the poet, despite considering himself a great poet of Persian, achieved global recognition through Urdu. "And how strange it is that Ghalib—whose grandfather came from Samarkand and who lies buried right here beside Nizamuddin—and who considered himself a great poet of Persian, is recognised today by the entire world because of Urdu," Malik said. He also referred to Delhi's distinctive literary culture, highlighting the contributions of Delhi and Lucknow as centres of poetry, literature and culture. "And this is the spirit with which I stand before you today: there are indeed many voices, many poets; Delhi has been a cradle of poetry—Lucknow too, Delhi too, Lahore too—these are centres of poetry, literature, and culture. Yet Ghalib's style of expression is something else entirely," he said.

Connecting the literary example to the theme of the forum, Malik said the gathering represented an opportunity for different cultures and identities to come together without losing their individual character. "So, it is this very diversity that you have invited us to celebrate. This is what you termed as the conversation of civilisations—that is, the Dialogue of civilisations," he said. Explaining his understanding of dialogue, Malik described it as a free exchange of ideas and meaning across different civilisations. "In Greek origin, in 'dialogue', 'dia' means 'through', and 'logos' means 'meaning' or 'ideas'. So what does a dialogue amount to? A 'free flow of meaning through us, across civilisations.' That is what dialogue truly is," he said. He further stressed that meaningful dialogue could take place only when distinct identities and diversity were acknowledged and respected. "Dialogue exists within distinct identities and within diversity. And this is the very dialogue we have come to engage in: numerous voices, numerous identities, and a dialogue among them; a free flow of ideas, a free flow of identities among them," Malik said.

Invoking the works of Allama Iqbal, the Pakistani minister also drew an analogy from the poet's imaginative journey to Paradise, accompanied by Mawlana Rumi, highlighting how intellectual and cultural exchanges could transcend geographical boundaries and centuries. "Since Ghalib was mentioned, the name of Allama Iqbal naturally came to my mind. Allama Iqbal undertook an imaginary journey—an imaginary journey to Paradise. That is, while on the one hand, you excavated here and delved deep into the earth, Allama Iqbal undertook an imaginative journey and ascended into the heavens," he said. Describing Iqbal's imagined companionship with Rumi, Malik pointed to the historical distance between the two poets, noting that a Punjabi poet had brought into his imagination a poet born in Balkh who lived centuries earlier. "On that imaginary journey, his companion was Mawlana Rumi, whom he took along with him. There was an interval of six hundred years between them," he said.

Malik subsequently explained how Iqbal's account presented two ways of looking at oneself: through one's own eyes or through the perspective of another person. "One is our own perspective, meaning we continue to perceive ourselves solely through our own eyes. And the other perspective is one where we perceive ourselves through someone else's eyes—viewing ourselves from another's vantage point, through someone else's lens," he said. Concluding the analogy, Malik linked it to the gathering of representatives from different countries and civilisations at the forum. "So today, we are looking at ourselves through the lens of all of you, through the eyes of all of you, and from the perspective of all of you," he said.

Malik is leading the Pakistani delegation to the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted by India in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. The three-day gathering brings together participants from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to explore the region's interconnected civilisational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation. The Pakistani minister arrived on Friday and was received at the airport by Pakistan High Commission's Chargé d'Affaires in India, Saad Warraich. His visit marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years. The forum aims to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding and people-to-people ties among countries in the SCO region.