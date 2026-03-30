IndiGo launched a daily, direct flight from Kolkata to Shanghai, a move praised by Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur. The new route enhances the resurgent economic links and booming air connectivity between India and China.

Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur on Monday held talks with IndiGo team as the direct flight connecting Shanghai to Kolkata started operations. Mathur appreciated the growing confidence and enthusiasm being expressed through the booming air connectivity between both nations.

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In a post on X, Indian Consulate in Shanghai said, "New Beginnings. Chalo Kolkata. Consul General Pratik Mathur was happy to meet the top management team of IndiGo team in Shanghai as the direct flight connecting Shanghai to Kolkata started operations. Underlining the positive momentum, CG appreciated the growing confidence and enthusiasm being expressed through the booming air connectivity and the resurgent economic links between India and the region, as Indian Airlines such as Indigo and Air India have started connecting Shanghai with Indian metros- New Delhi and Kolkata. Next up- Mumbai. Jai Hind Jai Bharat."

Inaugural Daily Service Commences

IndiGo on Monday commenced its inaugural daily, nonstop service between Kolkata and Shanghai, marking another significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between India and People's Republic of China. This launch builds on IndiGo's recent expansion in China, including the successful reinstatement of flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou and the subsequent start of operations from Delhi. The service is being operated using IndiGo's state-of-the-art A320neo aircraft, offering customers a comfortable and fuel-efficient flying experience, an official statement said.

Expanded Network Connectivity

With the addition of Shanghai to its network, IndiGo continues to enhance travel options and address the growing demand for trade and tourism between two of the world's most populous nations. Now several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and more, will be able to conveniently connect to and from Shanghai via Kolkata.

IndiGo's Strategic Vision

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to commence our daily, direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai, further strengthening connectivity between India and People's Republic of China. Along with our existing daily connectivity from Delhi and Kolkata to Guangzhou, we now operate 21 weekly flights to mainland China. Shanghai is one of the world's leading financial and commercial centres, and an important gateway for global trade. This new route will facilitate increased business as well as leisure travel opportunities and enable greater cultural and economic exchange between the two countries. As we continue to expand our international network, IndiGo remains committed to building strategic air links that connect India with key global markets," as quoted by the statement.