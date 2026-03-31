High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne highlighted growing India-Sri Lanka connectivity as IndiGo launched six weekly direct flights between Delhi and Colombo. This joins SriLankan Airlines and Air India, bringing the total weekly flights to around 27.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne highlighted growing India-Sri Lanka connectivity as IndiGo launched more flights to the country. The Bandaranaike International Airport on Monday announced that the airline now operates six flights every week on this Delhi-Colombo route. Colonne said in a post on X, "The Delhi-Colombo air corridor just got bigger. IndiGo launches 6x weekly direct flights from today, joining SriLankan Airlines (2 daily) and Air India (daily) on this route. Three carriers. ~27 weekly flights. Growing India-Sri Lanka connectivity." The #Delhi - #Colombo air corridor just got bigger. 🛫@IndiGo6E launches 6x weekly direct flights from today, joining @flysrilankan (2 daily) and @airindia (daily) on this route. Three carriers. ~27 weekly flights. Growing #India - #SriLanka connectivity. 🇮🇳🇱🇰#IndiaSriLanka… https://t.co/bjFEYobybt — Mahishini Colonné (@Mahishini) March 30, 2026

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In a post on X, Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) said, "We are pleased to announce that IndiGo has further strengthened its connectivity to Sri Lanka with the launch of direct flights between Delhi and Colombo. Commenced on 29 March 2026, the airline now operates six flights every week on this Delhi-Colombo route." We are pleased to announce that @IndiGo6E has further strengthened its connectivity to Sri Lanka with the launch of direct flights between Delhi and Colombo. Commenced on 29 March 2026, the airline now operates six flights every week on this Delhi–Colombo route. pic.twitter.com/WeOHpQumjT — Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) (@BIA_SriLanka) March 30, 2026

Broader India-Sri Lanka Connectivity Initiatives

As per Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Connectivity has emerged as the main focus area of our bilateral ties, including maritime connectivity, air connectivity, energy & power connectivity, trade, economic & financial connectivity, digital connectivity and people to people connectivity. Important projects under this mechanism include commencement of ferry services between Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka (October 2023); resumption of air link between Chennai and Jaffna (since December 2022); and launch of UPI QR based payments in Sri Lanka (virtually launched by PM and then President Ranil Wickremesinghe via video conferencing in February 2024).

Future Projects and High-Level Discussions

Other notable connectivity initiatives under discussion include Economic Land Corridor, for developing land access to Trincomalee and Colombo; multi-product pipeline connecting India and Sri Lanka and the power grid interconnection. Earlier, the then President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited India in July 2023 (bilateral visit) and in June 2024 (to attend the swearing in ceremony of the new Government following Parliamentary Elections in India). A vision document titled "Promoting Connectivity, Catalysing Prosperity: India -Sri Lanka Economic Partnership vision", centred around enhanced connectivity and deeper economic partnership was adopted during July 2023 visit. (ANI)