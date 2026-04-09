Indian Air Force Chief AP Singh visited the US for high-level talks at Peterson Space Force Base, strengthening the India-US defence partnership. The engagement follows US Admiral Paparo's recent India visit, highlighting growing military synergy.

IAF Chief's US Visit to Bolster Defence Ties

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, currently on an official visit to the United States, visited the Peterson Space Force Base to engage in high-level strategic discussions. During the visit, the Air Chief Marshal interacted with General Gregory M Guillot, the Commander of US NORTHCOM. Marking the visit, the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared his welcome in a post on X, stating, "We welcome Air Chief Marshal AP Singh to the U.S. and look forward to increased cooperation with India."

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The engagement underscored the expanding military synergy between the two nations. The Indian Air Force noted that the leaders held a "productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities," reflecting the growing depth of the bilateral defence partnership.

The Air Chief Marshal's arrival in the United States on April 6 set the stage for these high-level interactions, aimed at further strengthening the India-US defence partnership. Upon his landing, he was received by the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. In a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra expressed his "pleasure to host and welcome CAS, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh as he begins his visit to the United States to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership and sustain the strong and growing ties between the two Air Forces."

Strengthening Momentum of Bilateral Engagements

This visit follows a period of intense bilateral engagement, including the recent trip of Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, to India from February 14-19. Admiral Paparo's visit focused on collaborating on "India-US shared security interests" and reinforcing the nations' close military ties. An official statement from the US Indo-Pacific Command noted that the Admiral's time in New Delhi, Chandimandir, and Bengaluru underscored "India's vital role in advancing regional security and strengthening military interoperability across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace domains."

Discussions in New Delhi

During his stay in New Delhi, Admiral Paparo met with senior Indian defence officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, to discuss "safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

Operational Security Review

The momentum of these exchanges was further highlighted in Chandimandir, where Admiral Paparo visited India's Western Command alongside US Ambassador Sergio Gor to discuss "operational security dynamics along India's western and northern fronts."

Expanding Industrial Collaboration

The comprehensive nature of the partnership was showcased in Bengaluru, with visits to the Aeronautical Development Agency and National Flight Test Center. These stops highlighted the "expanding defence industrial collaboration and aerospace innovation" that continue to define the modern India-US security relationship. (ANI)