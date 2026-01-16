India's steel and construction sectors are booming, shifting focus from production to distribution. With steel output crossing 160M tonnes and demand rising, the upcoming Build Connect 2026 expo will address strengthening dealer networks.

India's steel and construction materials sector is entering a decisive phase, marked not just by rapid capacity expansion but by a growing emphasis on how efficiently that scale reaches markets.

From Production Growth to Distribution Strength

With domestic demand remaining firm, production is rising steadily. Industry data compiled by BigMint shows India's steel output crossed 160 million tonnes in calendar year 2025, while installed capacity is projected to approach 300 million tonnes by the end of this decade. Cement capacity expansion is following a similar trajectory, supported by sustained infrastructure spending and housing demand. As volumes increase, industry attention is shifting from sheer production growth to the strength of distribution networks connecting mills to end users.

In FY26, finished steel consumption stood at around 162 million tonnes, with nearly 50 million tonnes moving through trade-led channels such as dealers, distributors and stockyards, many of them operating at the MSME level. By 2030, steel demand is expected to touch 210 million tonnes, with trade-led distribution volumes rising to nearly 70 million tonnes annually. This growth is being driven by deeper penetration into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, a higher share of value-added products and gradual modernisation within the dealer ecosystem.

Build Connect 2026 to Bolster Dealer Linkages

These trends were discussed at a curtain-raiser event at the Press Club of India, where industry stakeholders announced Build Connect 2026, a national expo-cum-conference focused on strengthening dealer-distributor linkages in steel and construction materials. Speakers noted that as product portfolios become more complex, distribution capability, geographic reach and operational readiness are emerging as critical growth enablers.

BigMint estimates that nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore in steel and construction material sales flow annually through dealer-distributor channels, underscoring the need for better access to finance, improved liquidity cycles, and smarter inventory management. Build Connect 2026 is positioned as a platform to bring together dealers, manufacturers, EPC players, architects, financiers and technology providers.

Scheduled for February 19 to February 20, 2026, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, the event is expected to attract over 300 distributors and more than 3,000 MSME-scale dealers, reflecting the scale and diversity of India's evolving trade-led distribution network. (ANI)