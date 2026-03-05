India's evolving approach to cultural rights was highlighted at the 61st UNHRC session. A statement emphasized treating culture as a public good, protecting heritage, empowering artists, and pushing for a dedicated global culture goal post-2030.

At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) India's evolving approach toward safeguarding and promoting cultural rights in 2025 was highlighted A video statement, delivered by Sai Sampath Mettu, the CEO of the ECO FAWN Society, presented during the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Cultural Rights highlighted India's efforts to treat culture as both a public good and a vital pillar for promoting peace and social cohesion.

Addressing the dialogue, Mettu emphasised that India's engagement in global cultural discussions reflects a rights-based and cooperative approach aimed at strengthening cultural participation, protecting heritage and empowering artists.

Advocacy at UNESCO and Policy Goals

The intervention also acknowledged India's active role at UNESCO Mondiacult 2025, where policymakers and cultural leaders gathered to discuss the future of cultural policies worldwide. During the conference, India raised key issues including cultural rights, the growing influence of artificial intelligence on cultural production and preservation, and the role of culture in fostering peace across societies.

India's push for a dedicated global culture goal within the post-2030 development agenda was also highlighted. According to the statement, such a goal could help integrate cultural sustainability into international policy frameworks while ensuring that cultural diversity and heritage protection remain central to global development priorities.

Protecting Artists and Heritage

The intervention further emphasised the importance India places on protecting intellectual property rights for artists and creators. Safeguarding the rights of cultural practitioners, it noted, is essential to sustaining creative ecosystems and ensuring that artists receive recognition and fair compensation for their work.

The statement also recognised India's broader efforts to conserve and promote heritage under the framework of UNESCO, including initiatives aimed at preserving tangible and intangible cultural traditions. These efforts, Mettu noted, demonstrate India's commitment to strengthening international cooperation while expanding access to culture for communities.

A Call for Collaboration

Concluding the address, Mettu called for greater collaboration between governments, cultural institutions and civil society to ensure inclusive cultural participation. He also encouraged member states to deepen digital inclusion, strengthen community-led heritage governance and enhance protections for creators in the rapidly evolving cultural landscape.