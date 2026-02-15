The Indian government is integrating AI into its healthcare system to provide universal, affordable care. This initiative, part of the IndiaAI mission, has already improved TB screening and telemedicine, aiming for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Government of India is pushing ahead with an ambitious plan to transform healthcare delivery across the country by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into public and private health systems. Underlining the government's commitment to Universal Health Coverage, the Health Ministry states that AI tools are central to efforts to "effectively bridge delivery gaps, elevating the standard of medical services and products, and ensuring affordable care for every citizen."

A Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

The push towards digital health is guided by the broader vision of "Welfare for All, Happiness for All (Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya)" and the Government's long-term objective of achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Core Principles of the IndiaAI Mission

The Union Cabinet had earlier approved the IndiaAI mission in March 2024, reflecting a commitment to combine technological advancement with societal benefit. Two core principles undergird the mission: democratizing technology so that AI solutions reach even rural and underserved communities, and using technology to address human-centric challenges rather than for innovation alone.

Early Successes and Measurable Outcomes

AI-based tools have already been deployed in key public health programmes, with measurable outcomes. For instance, AI solutions have empowered frontline workers to screen for tuberculosis and diabetic retinopathy and have supported more than 282 million telemedicine consultations nationwide, contributing to a 27 % reduction in adverse TB outcomes and significant improvements in case detection.

Fostering Global Dialogue and Partnerships

The government also highlighted the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 16-20 February, which will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators and researchers to foster dialogue on AI policy, research, industry partnerships and public engagement.

Strengthening Public Health Infrastructure

A key aspect of the government strategy is the integration of AI into public health infrastructure. Tools such as the e-Sanjeevani telemedicine platform have been enhanced with AI-assisted differential diagnosis, while the Media Disease Surveillance System uses AI to flag potential outbreaks by scanning large volumes of digital data. Across programmes ranging from infectious disease management to cancer care and rural nutrition monitoring, AI systems are enabling earlier detection, improved treatment workflows and strengthened surveillance capabilities.

Emphasis on Ethical Deployment

The initiative also emphasizes ethical deployment and governance. All AI systems are guided by established ethical and data-privacy frameworks, ensuring safe and privacy-preserving use of health data.

As India accelerates its digital health transformation, the government believes AI will play a pivotal role in expanding healthcare coverage and enhancing service delivery across socio-economic segments.