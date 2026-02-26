During PM Modi's visit, Israeli Minister Gila Gamliel hailed the 'best friends' relationship between the nations. Both sides expressed optimism for a Free Trade Agreement, with technical negotiations currently underway to unlock trade potential.

'Best Friends': Israel Welcomes PM Modi

Highlighting the deep diplomatic and personal bonds between the two nations, Israeli Minister Gila Gamliel on Thursday expressed immense "excitement" over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel, describing the relationship as one of "best friends".

Speaking on the significance of the Prime Minister's arrival, Gamliel noted the strong rapport shared between the two heads of government. "We are really excited to see that PM Modi came to Israel. The great relationship between our two Prime Ministers, Netanyahu and Modi, and to strengthen our great relations between our countries," she told ANI.

The Minister provided an update on the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it will be "best" for both countries. "It will start today, and you will see more and more companies and from the govt that we will share together with India, and let's hope that it will be the best for both of us as soon as possible," she added.

Political Push for Free Trade Agreement

Echoing this optimism during his address to a Special Plenary of the Knesset on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the FTA being negotiated will "unlock the vast untapped potential" in the bilateral trade relationship.

While noting that goods trade has grown manifold, he emphasised that current figures do not yet reflect the full scope of opportunity. "That is why our teams are working hard to negotiate an ambitious Free Trade Agreement. It will unlock the vast untapped potential in our trade relationship," the Prime Minister stated.

Technical Negotiations Underway

This high-level political push coincides with active technical negotiations on the ground. Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met an Israeli delegation in India for the first round of FTA negotiations.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said the talks, running from February 23rd to 26th, are an important step aimed at "creating greater opportunities for businesses and people on both sides".

The first round of these negotiations, currently underway in New Delhi, involves technical experts engaging in sessions covering trade in goods, services, rules of origin, and intellectual property rights. This follow-up to the Terms of Reference (ToR) signed in November 2025 aims to provide a structured framework for the "Strategic Partnership" elevated in 2017.

Economic Optimism and Foundation

Adding a broader economic perspective, Israel's Special Envoy for Trade and Innovation Fleur Hassan-Nahoum stated that both countries stand to benefit significantly from a comprehensive and fair trade pact. She highlighted that several goods are already being imported from India, and a structured FTA would enable both sides to move forward more effectively.

"Hopefully, if we get this free trade agreement signed quickly, then we can really look forward to an incredible future of prosperity," Hassan-Nahoum added.

The foundation for this agreement was further strengthened by the Bilateral Investment Treaty signed last year. The Prime Minister noted that this treaty would provide "confidence and predictability" to businesses, laying the groundwork for the current ambitious trade negotiations and promoting joint infrastructure development between the two nations.