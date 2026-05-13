External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met in New Delhi, noting the steady and sustained growth in the bilateral partnership, with economic and energy dimensions becoming more pronounced in recent years.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday noted steady and sustained growth in India and Russia's bilateral partnership. Jaishankar, while delivering opening remarks in his meeting with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said that the economic and energy dimensions have become more pronounced in the past few years.

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Jaishankar highlights steady growth in bilateral partnership

"Excellency, I warmly welcome you and your delegation to India for the BRICS foreign minister's meeting. This is also an occasion to review our special and privileged strategic partnership and exchange views on global developments," he said.

Jaishankar said that even in the volatile global environment, Russia- India partnership has seen steady growth. "The last few years have seen a steady and sustained growth in our bilateral partnership. Its economic and energy dimensions have become more pronounced. Our political cooperation is even more valuable in an uncertain and volatile global environment. We have expanded our collaboration in science and technology. The mobility of talents and skills has acquired greater salience and our interest in ensuring better connectivity is deeper," Jaishankar said.

EAM said that the annual summit helps in constant tending as it is the best solution for progressing ties. "The annual summit provides us regular guidance for taking forward our ties. It is our responsibility as foreign ministers to regularly oversee and review implementation. Constant tending is the best solution for progressing ties. The complicated international situation also merits an open exchange of views, especially between two trusted partners. Our two nations have a shared interest in strengthening multipolarity. We also benefit through greater de-risking and diversification. I look forward to discussing these and other issues. Once again, a very warm welcome and I invite you to make your opening remarks," he said.

Russia supports Indian priorities: Lavrov

Lavrov said in response that the previous summit held in Delhi in December last year had several important agreements. "Thank you very much, Mr. Minister. Dear friend, it's indeed a pleasure to be here again and to continue the dialogue which is ongoing. The leaders meet annually and the last summit was here in Delhi in December last year. It was crowned by quite a number of important agreements including the program until the year 2030, the program on strategic areas of our economic cooperation," he said.

Lavrov noted that the bilateral trade between India and Russia remains at USD 60 million, and joked that it is the figure if one counts in dollars. "Trade is almost 60 billion dollars, if we count in dollars of course, and the goal which the leaders set for 2030 is 100 billion. I have no doubt that this goal would be achieved. The intergovernmental commission, which you co-chaired with Deputy Prime Minister Manturov, is actively functioning. At all levels, the cooperation is based on sustained structures which certainly is helpful for long-term planning and for achieving results," he said.

Lavrov said that Russia supports Indian priorities in key global platforms. "This includes foreign ministry to ministry cooperation which we now emphasize by this bilateral meeting in the margins of the ministerial meeting of BRICS which is going to take place tomorrow and thereafter. Apart from BRICS, where we support Indian priorities and the Indian program, we cooperate in the United Nations, of course, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the G20, which is becoming more important at the time when we have to find global answers to global problems," he said.

Lavrov further said that the problem in global economy was not created by India and Russia but will put efforts in resolving them. "The problems are created not by all of us, but to resolve them we have to join our efforts including in BRICS and in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. So I value very much this opportunity to touch base and to take a look at our bilateral and international matters on our agenda. As always, we enjoy the hospitality of our Indian friends," he said.

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Lavrov arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Mr. Sergey Lavrov as he arrives in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting."

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New Delhi as focal point for BRICS diplomacy

New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations on May 14 and 15. This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

The BRICS is a group formed by eleven countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. It serves as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries from the Global South and for coordination in the most diverse areas.

(ANI)