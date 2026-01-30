The Indian Embassy in Panama highlighted the '5Ts of Togetherness'—traditions, trade, technology, tourism, and talent—as pillars of cooperation. This comes as bilateral ties strengthen with a new inter-parliamentary group and high-level praise.

India-Panama Cooperation: The 5Ts of Togetherness

The Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica highlighted the five areas of cooperation between India and Panama in a video message shared on Thursday. In a post on X, it noted that the 5Ts of togetherness, which bring together New Delhi and Panama City, include traditions, trade, technology, tourism, and talent. "India Panama Glimpse: 5Ts of Togetherness Traditions Trade Technology Tourism Talent," the embassy wrote in a post on X. 🇮🇳 India Panama 🇵🇦 || Glimpse: 5 Ts of Togetherness || 🔹Traditions 🔹Trade 🔹Technology 🔹Tourism 🔹Talent pic.twitter.com/vlLF9B2aRs — India in Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica (@IndiainPanama) January 29, 2026

Strengthening Friendship Through Diplomatic Events

Earlier on the occasion of Republic Day, it noted in a post on X how the Receptions saw Minister of Presidency Juan Carlos Orillac represent the President of Panama as the guest of honour. It further noted that around 500 guests attended the event to celebrate this special occasion and the spirit of India-Panama Friendship. 🇮🇳 India Panama 🇵🇦 || Outreach: National Day Reception || 🔹To commemorate the 77th Republic Day Embassy of India hosted a National Day Reception. 🔹Minister of Presidency H.E. Juan Carlos Orillac represented Hon’ble President of Panama as the guest of honour. 🔹Around 500… pic.twitter.com/hbYGbsqSLr — India in Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica (@IndiainPanama) January 29, 2026

Deepening Bilateral and Parliamentary Ties

Panama and India have enjoyed cordial, warm, and friendly relations, based on mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation. Earlier in October last year, the Indian Embassy in Panama noted how India and Panama have entered a new phase in their bilateral ties with the establishment of a 20-member inter-parliamentary friendship group. In a post on X, the embassy said Ambassador Sumit Seth, along with the President of the Commission for External Relations, Walkiria Chandler, and the President of India India-Panama Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Jorge Bloise, participated in the Oath Taking Ceremony at the premises of the National Assembly of Panama.

A 'Strategic Partnership'

Earlier in September last year, on the sidelines of the UNGA Meeting, Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, underlined the importance of India-Panama ties, describing India as a strategic partner and highlighting prospects for greater collaboration. "India is a very important country for Panama. The relationship between India and Panama is in a strong position right now. India is a strategic country for us, and we are sharing information with respect to the possibility of increasing India's investment in technology, medicine, production, and many things in Panama," Mulino told ANI on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting.

Historical Roots of the Relationship

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted in a previous statement how India-Panama relations are the oldest in the Central American region, dating back to the middle of the 19th Century when groups of Indians came to Panama to work on the construction of the Panama Railways and later the Panama Canal in the early 20th Century. (ANI)