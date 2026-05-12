Nepal's Law Minister Sobita Gautam presented the 'Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters' agreement with India in the House of Representatives. The pact aims to make judicial processes for criminal offences between the two countries more effective.

The agreement on "Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters" signed with India was presented in Nepal's House of Representatives on Tuesday. Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sobita Gautam presented the agreement to the assembly during Tuesday's session. The agreement was signed in February earlier this year.

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Minister Explains Agreement's Objectives

Minister Gautam informed the House that the main objective of the agreement is to make the investigation, prosecution, and other judicial processes related to criminal accusations between the two countries more effective and easier through legal means. "The main objective of the agreement is to make judicial proceedings, including investigation and prosecution of criminal offences, between the two contracting states effective and convenient through mutual legal assistance. In the absence of this agreement, there were problems in investigating crimes committed in one country and bringing evidence and documents, returning assets hidden in another country through corruption, and punishing criminals. However, after the implementation of this agreement, it will also contribute to punishing criminals and bringing back assets earned from crime," Law Minister Gautam said.

Law Minister Gautam clarified that the agreement has been presented in the assembly to officially inform Parliament about it and to move it forward. It is believed that after this treaty comes into implementation, further ease will come in the investigation and legal action related to criminal activities occurring in both countries.

Long-Pending Pact Formalises Cooperation

After years of negotiations, Nepal and India signed the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, enabling the two countries to cooperate in criminal investigations and legal proceedings. The updated agreement, which was initially agreed upon at a home secretary-level meeting in New Delhi in July last year, formalises cooperation on criminal matters.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in the investigation, prosecution, and judicial processes related to criminal cases, according to a statement from the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. The Cabinet, on October 16, 2025, had authorised the ministry to move ahead with this long-pending task.

Pact to Combat Transnational Crime

The pact will also help combat human trafficking, drug trafficking, financial crimes, terrorism-related offences, and organised crime, and enable officials and law enforcement agencies to investigate and address these issues effectively. The agreement is also expected to contribute to curbing financial crimes, improving investigations and prosecutions, and supporting efforts related to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

The pact addresses transnational crime and facilitates information exchange, sharing of investigative evidence, cooperation in prosecutions, and coordination in criminal investigations between the two countries' legal bodies. In the absence of a dedicated mutual legal assistance and extradition framework, security officials have long faced legal and administrative hurdles in handing over criminals to each other. (ANI)