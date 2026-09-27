Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri and INS Kulish concluded the 23rd ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security exercise in the Philippines, enhancing interoperability with participating nations through various sea and harbour phase activities.

Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Sahyadri, and missile corvette, INS Kulish, concluded their participation in the 23rd ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security Joint Cooperation Activity (EWG-MS JCA) at Subic Bay, Philippines, with the Closing Ceremony held on Friday.

Harbour and Sea Phase Activities

According to the Ministry of Defence, the activity commenced on September 21 with the Opening Ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic, hosted by the Philippine Navy and co-chaired by Japan. The Harbour Phase featured Subject Matter Expert Exchanges on Peace and Security, ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting and Guidelines for Maritime Interaction (ANCM-GMI), Senior Enlisted Leadership and Marine Environmental Protection, alongside sporting events and an International Day and Cultural Show.

On September 22, Indian Naval personnel participated in Operational Synchronisation and a Tabletop Exercise, followed by a Pre-Sail Conference to coordinate the Sea Phase. A community engagement programme was also conducted at the Shepherds of the Hill Centre, Zambales.

The Sea Phase comprised coordinated serials including Search and Rescue, Hydrographic Survey, Casualty and Medical Evacuation, Deck Landing Qualification and assistance to vessels aground. These activities provided valuable opportunities to enhance operational coordination and interoperability at sea, the Ministry stated.

The successful conduct of the EWG-MS JCA highlighted the value of professional interaction and practical multilateral engagement in strengthening maritime cooperation. India’s participation reaffirmed its commitment to regional partnerships in consonance with the Act East Policy and the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Navy Spokesperson Highlights Final Engagements

Highlighting the engagement, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote in a post on X, "As the ADMM-Plus engagements entered their concluding phase, personnel from #INSSahyadri and #INSKulish undertook cross-deck visits onboard JS Ise and HMAS Perth."

The Navy further stated that "A Closing Ceremony, marked the completion of the ADMM-Plus #maritimesecurity activities reaffirming the value of professional interactions, mutual understanding and cooperation among the participating maritime forces."

As the ADMM-Plus engagements entered their concluding phase, personnel from #INSSahyadri and #INSKulish undertook cross-deck visits onboard JS Ise and HMAS Perth.

A Closing Ceremony, marked the completion of the ADMM-Plus #maritimesecurity activities reaffirming the value of… pic.twitter.com/Qxu0LgVHGT — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 27, 2026

Further Details on Sea Phase Drills

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Navy said the activity featured coordinated operations including Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Maritime Interdiction Operations, Replenishment at Sea, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS), Search and Rescue (SAR) operations and cross-deck landings.

The Navy said these exercises enhanced coordination and interoperability among participating forces through multilateral engagements at sea.

“INS Sahyadri and INS Kulish participated in the Sea Phase of the 23rd ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security Joint Cooperative Activity alongside maritime forces from participating countries,” the Indian Navy said in its post on X.

“The sea phase featured coordinated operations including MDA, ISR, Maritime Interdiction Operations, Replenishment at Sea, VBSS, SAR Ops and Cross-Deck Landings, enhancing coordination and interoperability through multilateral engagements at sea,” it added.

(ANI)