US President Donald Trump says 'Super Intelligence' will be a key topic in his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump stated both sides favour maintaining current regulations, with the US Department of Justice acting as the 'guardrail'.

Heading into bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald J. Trump signalled that advanced artificial intelligence, which he refers to as "Super Intelligence," will feature prominently on the agenda US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that "Super Intelligence (SI)" will be a "big topic" of discussion during talks with his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping.

In a post on Truth Social ahead of the summit, Trump indicated that both Washington and Beijing favour maintaining existing regulatory frameworks rather than negotiating new multilateral constraints. Trump's framing also highlights an emphasis on domestic legal enforcement via the Department of Justice (DOJ), rather than establishing formal bilateral AI treaties or international governance bodies. "A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China’s position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!" Trump wrote.

Xi Jinping's State Visit and Summit Agenda

Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday (local time) for the latter's three-day state visit to the United States. Xi’s visit marks his second summit with Trump in less than six months.

Speaking with reporters after returning from welcoming Xi at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said the welcome ceremony for the Chinese President was well received, calling the reception a "great greeting." "That was a great greeting, and I think they appreciate it... Also, it's very nice to land on what they consider to be the most beautiful helipad ever built," Trump said.

Trump further said leaders from the technology and banking sectors, along with others, would attend the state dinner hosted for Xi Jinping. "The entire tech world, the entire banking world, and a lot more will be in attendance at tomorrow night's state dinner for Chinese President Xi," Trump said, adding, "I wish we had more seats."

Responding to a reporter’s question on discussions with Xi regarding Iran, Trump said, "We'll see. I'll be talking about that and many other subjects, but it's also coming along well — including that."

Xi Jinping’s state visit to the United States will include a series of engagements with Trump at the White House, including bilateral and expanded bilateral meetings, remarks and a state dinner, according to the White House schedule.

Trade, Technology and Tariffs

Xi's talks with Trump are expected to cover trade, technology, critical minerals, and broader US-China relations. Notably, the current US-China tariff truce, agreed at the Busan summit last October, is due to expire in November, and officials said its future, along with existing chip export licences, would be discussed, though no outcome has been pre-decided.

Washington has ruled out trading away its export controls on rare earth flows in exchange for concessions, officials said, while confirming discussions are under way about reducing tariffs on a narrow band of “non-strategic” goods that could benefit both economies.

Artificial intelligence is also expected to be a central topic, building on ideas not yet agreed upon, such as previewing new AI models between the two countries or extending oversight to Chinese open-source systems. US officials declined to detail a firm negotiating position ahead of the leaders’ meeting.

Trade Truce Extended

The visit of the Chinese President comes a few days after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had informed that both countries had agreed to extend their trade truce by two months, originally set to expire in November.

According to Fox News, Secretary Scott Bessent announced that United States and Chinese officials agreed to extend their bilateral trade truce known as the "Busan agreement". The agreement was made in October 2025 meant to ease economic tensions between the two nations. (ANI)