A 21-year-old Indian student, Harsimrat Randhawa, tragically lost her life after being struck by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario. The said incident occurred on Wednesday evening around 7:30 pm local time near Upper James Street and South Bend Road.

According to the Hamilton Police, Randhawa was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A passenger in a black sedan fired at the occupants of a white sedan, causing a series of gunshots that also struck Randhawa. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her gunshot injuries on the chest.

The shooting also damaged a nearby residence on Allenby Avenue, where residents were watching television. Fortunately, no one inside was injured.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over Randhawa's death, stating that they are in close contact with her family and extending all necessary assistance.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time," the post reads.

The Hamilton Police are investigating the homicide and appealing for help from the public. They urge anyone with dashcam or security camera footage captured between 7:15 pm and 7:45 pm on Wednesday in the area of Upper James and South Bend Road to come forward and share information that could be helpful in the probe.