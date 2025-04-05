user
user icon

Indian national fatally stabbed in Canada, one suspect arrested

The Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to residents in Rockland, Ontario, about a heightened police presence following a recent incident that claimed the life of an Indian national.

Indian national fatally stabbed in Canada, one suspect arrested anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 9:44 AM IST

Ottawa: An Indian citizen was fatally stabbed in the Rockland region near Ottawa, Canada, the Indian Embassy announced on Saturday (April 5) morning. Authorities have taken one suspect into custody in connection with the incident. While further information is still awaited, the Embassy stated that they are extending all necessary support to the deceased's family.

MEA informs of stabbing incident of Indian national

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin," the Indian Embassy in Canada wrote in a post on X.

Local media reported a death in Clarence-Rockland earlier today, with one person taken into custody. However, it is still uncertain whether this is the same incident referenced by the Indian Embassy in its official statement.

According to CBC News, the Ontario Provincial Police have alerted Rockland residents to anticipate a heightened police presence in the area.

Canada hits back: 25 per cent tariff on US vehicle imports in response to Trump's tariffs

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'We do not want TikTok to go dark': Donald Trump extends deadline in US by 75 days shk

'We do not want TikTok to go dark': Donald Trump extends deadline in US by 75 days

'Deliberate Attacks: Zelenskky condemns Russian strikes that killed 16 in Kryvyi Rih, 5 in Kharkiv anr

'Deliberate Attacks: Zelenskky condemns Russian strikes that killed 16 in Kryvyi Rih, 5 in Kharkiv

Same Trump, different era: 1987 trade rant returns to spotlight amid tariff storm, when he vowed never to run (WATCH) ddr

Same Trump, another era: 1987 trade rant resurfaces amid tariff rise— when he vowed never to run for President

BREAKING: China announces retaliatory 34% tariffs on US goods from April 10 after Trump's trade move shk

China announces retaliatory 34% tariffs on US goods starting April 10 after Trump's trade move

Woman bites air hostess during dramatic fight over body odour on Shanghai flight, leads to 2-hour delay (WATCH) shk

Woman bites air hostess during dramatic fight over body odour on Shanghai flight, leads to 2-hour delay |WATCH

Recent Stories

Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected shk

Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamanna Bhatia: Top 4 actresses who nailed their web series performances NTI

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamanna Bhatia: Top 4 actresses who nailed their web series performances

Kalyani Priyadarshan Saree Styles for Office First Job Fashion sri

Office Saree Looks: Style Like Kalyani Priyadarshan for First Job

Trump tariff shock sends gold soaring! Top 3 gold ETFs to invest in 2025 AJR

Trump's tariff shock sends gold soaring! Top 3 gold ETFs to invest in 2025

Effortless Trendy Hairstyles Inspired by Rashmika Mandanna sri

Effortless Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Hairstyles for Girls

Recent Videos

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

Video Icon