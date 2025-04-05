Indian national fatally stabbed in Canada, one suspect arrested

Read Full Article

Ottawa: An Indian citizen was fatally stabbed in the Rockland region near Ottawa, Canada, the Indian Embassy announced on Saturday (April 5) morning. Authorities have taken one suspect into custody in connection with the incident. While further information is still awaited, the Embassy stated that they are extending all necessary support to the deceased's family.

MEA informs of stabbing incident of Indian national

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin," the Indian Embassy in Canada wrote in a post on X.

Local media reported a death in Clarence-Rockland earlier today, with one person taken into custody. However, it is still uncertain whether this is the same incident referenced by the Indian Embassy in its official statement.

According to CBC News, the Ontario Provincial Police have alerted Rockland residents to anticipate a heightened police presence in the area.

