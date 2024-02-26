Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Pig butchering' scam leaves Indian techie in the US with Rs 4 crore financial blow, what is it?

    The exchanges transitioned to WhatsApp, with "Ancel" strategically deleting his Hinge profile to focus solely on Datta, creating a false sense of devotion. Their interactions, filled with selfies and video calls, concealed the deeper manipulation at play.

    Pig butchering' scam leaves Indian techie in the US with Rs 4 crore financial blow, what is it? AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    A Philadelphia-based tech professional, Shreya Datta, fell victim to a devastating cryptocurrency romance fraud known as the "pig butchering" scam, resulting in a loss of $450,000 or approximately Rs 4 crore and leaving her burdened with significant debt. This sophisticated scheme involves the use of deepfake videos and advanced scripting, creating an illusion of trust and affection similar to fattening hogs before slaughter, ultimately leading victims to invest in fraudulent schemes.

    Datta's involvement in the scam began innocently on the dating app Hinge, where she encountered "Ancel," a purported French wine trader in Philadelphia. The exchanges transitioned to WhatsApp, with "Ancel" strategically deleting his Hinge profile to focus solely on Datta, creating a false sense of devotion. Their interactions, filled with selfies and video calls, concealed the deeper manipulation at play.

    Row after London-based academician Nitasha Kaul barred from entering India; blames 'orders from Delhi'

    "Ancel" exploited Datta's vulnerabilities, including her recent divorce, while fabricating elaborate retirement plans funded by cryptocurrency investments. Datta, under his influence, downloaded a seemingly legitimate crypto trading app and invested her savings. Despite initial success, suspicions arose when the app demanded a personal "tax" for withdrawals.

    Only after Datta's London-based brother uncovered "Ancel's" true identity as a German fitness influencer did the extent of the deception become apparent. Dating platforms, plagued by disinformation and AI-generated profiles, provide fertile ground for such scams. The FBI reported over 40,000 victims losing $3.5 billion to cryptocurrency fraud, a figure likely underreported due to victims' shame.

    What is pig butchering" scam?

    The "pig butchering" scam involves a fraudster posing as a friend or romantic interest, deceiving individuals into providing funds for fictitious investments, job offers, and other schemes, only to vanish with the money later. The term reflects the strategy of luring victims into a false sense of security before exploiting them.

    Dubai's multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists: Facts you should know

    Scammers use fake profiles to build trust, feigning affection and companionship to manipulate victims into sending money for fake job offers and high-yield investments, ultimately absconding with the funds. These scams have a global reach and inflict significant financial losses on unsuspecting individuals.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UN chief slams Security Council for inaction amid Ukraine and Gaza crises, red tapism at all-time high avv

    UN chief slams Security Council for inaction amid Ukraine and Gaza crises, red tapism at all-time high

    Row after London-based academician Nitasha Kaul barred from entering India; blames 'orders from Delhi' vkp

    Row after London-based academician Nitasha Kaul barred from entering India; blames 'orders from Delhi'

    Dubai's multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists: Facts you should know anr

    Dubai's multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists: Facts you should know

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid ongoing Israel Gaza war gcw

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

    Rent for New York tiniest apartment with no kitchen bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH) gcw

    Rent for New York's 'tiniest' apartment with no kitchen, bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    UN chief slams Security Council for inaction amid Ukraine and Gaza crises, red tapism at all-time high avv

    UN chief slams Security Council for inaction amid Ukraine and Gaza crises, red tapism at all-time high

    Samsung to showcase Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Samsung to showcase Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024; Here's what you can expect

    cricket Rohit Sharma stresses on supportive environment for emerging talents as India clinches series against England osf

    Rohit Sharma stresses on supportive environment for emerging talents as India clinches series against England

    'Slightly broken...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reveals battle with mild stroke vkp

    'Slightly broken...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reveals battle with mild stroke

    Will never play for Andhra Hanuma Vihari claims captaincy stripped over confrontation with politician's son snt

    'Will never play for Andhra': Hanuma Vihari claims captaincy stripped over confrontation with politician's son

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon