India and Oman co-chaired the 13th JMCC meeting in New Delhi, reviewing defence ties and agreeing to expand cooperation in strategic areas. A major focus was on defence industrial collaboration, joint development, and technology sharing.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Oman's Secretary General of Defence, Mohammed Bin Naseer Bin Ali Al Zaabi, co-chaired the 13th Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting in New Delhi on November 24, where both sides reviewed ongoing defence engagements and agreed to expand cooperation in key strategic areas, as per Ministry of Defence press statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Officials from both countries appreciated the growing defence partnership and shared assessments on regional and international security developments, especially those affecting the Indian Ocean Region.

Focus on Defence Industrial Collaboration

A major focus of the meeting was strengthening defence industrial collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to joint development, technology sharing and expanded production partnerships.

They also underlined the need to build resilient supply chains, boost interoperability and support innovation in emerging defence technologies.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions aimed at establishing long-term frameworks to co-develop advanced platforms, support indigenous manufacturing and enhance strategic resilience.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and Oman and the importance of regular high-level dialogue.

In an X post, the Ministry said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired the 13th Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting with Secretary General, Ministry of Defence, Oman Dr Mohammed Bin Naseer Bin Ali Al Zaabi at New Delhi on 24 Nov 2025.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed and appreciated the robust defence cooperation between India and Oman and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral engagements in various areas. Both sides shared perspectives on regional and international security developments, particularly relating to the Indian Ocean Region." Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired the 13th Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting with Secretary General, Ministry of Defence, Oman Dr. Mohammed Bin Naseer Bin Ali Al Zaabi at New Delhi on 24 Nov 2025. During the meeting, both sides reviewed and… pic.twitter.com/2GRkqsrhYv — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) November 24, 2025

High-Level Engagements

During his visit, Al Zaabi also called on Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and met Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Meeting with Chief of Defence Staff

Earlier in the day, General Chauhan held an extensive meeting with the Omani official to review progress on the proposed Military Logistic Complex and explore new areas of collaboration.

The two sides also discussed expanding cooperation in shipbuilding, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and strengthening existing training programmes between the armed forces.

Enduring Strategic Partnership

India and Oman share a long-standing strategic partnership, anchored in strong political ties, defence cooperation, counter-terrorism coordination, maritime security and energy trade. (ANI)