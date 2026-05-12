PM Narendra Modi arrived in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour. He will hold talks with Italian PM Georgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella to advance the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) arrived in Italy's capital, Rome, as part of the last leg of his five-nation tour. The Prime Minister will meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella, hold bilateral talks with PM Georgia Meloni and participate in other diplomatic engagements before departing for India on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strengthening India-Italy Relations

The visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Highlights from Nordic Summit

PM Modi had visited Italy to participate in the G7 Summit in June 2024. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Prime Minister participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and held engagements aimed at strengthening India's ties with Nordic nations and Norway.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, said the visit marked a significant step forward in India's partnership with the Nordic region. "PM Narendra Modi departs from Oslo after a successful visit encompassing important outcomes which opens a new chapter in India-Nordic and India-Norway partnerships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rome for his last leg of the 5-country visit," MEA stated in its post.

During his stay in Oslo, PM Modi attended the 3rd India-Nordic Summit alongside leaders from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. The summit focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as green technology, climate action, trade, innovation, artificial intelligence, Arctic research and defence collaboration.

India and the Nordic countries also elevated their ties to a "Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership", with leaders reaffirming their commitment to deeper cooperation based on shared democratic values and sustainable development goals. PM Modi was in Norway in the fourth leg of his five-nation visit before he reached Rome. Prior to his Oslo visit, he was in UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden. (ANI)