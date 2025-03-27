user
user icon

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya barred from leadership race under Trudeau's party banner; here's why

Canadian MP Chandra Arya was barred from contesting party leadership over alleged India ties, which he refutes as political bias.

Indian origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya barred from leadership race under Trudeau's party banner; here's why snt
Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya has been barred from contesting for the leadership of his party and from running in his own Ottawa Nepean constituency over alleged ties with the Indian government, a media report claimed.

According to a report by The Globe and Mail, the Liberal Party revoked Arya’s bid for the leadership and his nomination after receiving concerns from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) regarding his “alleged close ties to the government of India, including its High Commission in Ottawa.”

Arya, who had visited India in August 2023 and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had reportedly not informed the Canadian government about the trip, despite strained relations between the two countries. Bilateral ties have remained tense since former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September 2023, an allegation denied by New Delhi.

Arya Denies Allegations

Responding to the report, Arya strongly refuted the allegations that he had been influenced by India, asserting that his engagements with diplomats and global leaders had always been part of his parliamentary duties.

“As a Member of Parliament, I have engaged with numerous diplomats and heads of government, both in Canada and internationally. Not once have I sought, nor been required to seek permission from the government to do so,” Arya said in a statement to The Globe and Mail.

He further stated that neither Trudeau nor any of his cabinet ministers had ever raised concerns regarding his meetings or public statements. Arya, a practicing Hindu, suggested that his removal from the leadership race and the party nomination was linked to his outspoken stance against Khalistani extremism in Canada.

“The sole point of contention with the Liberal Party has been my outspoken advocacy on issues important to Hindu Canadians and my firm stance against Khalistani extremism,” he asserted.

The controversy comes at a crucial time, as Canada is set to hold its general election on April 28. The Liberal Party has not officially commented on Arya’s removal, but the development adds to the ongoing tensions surrounding India-Canada relations.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Hamas spokesperson, Abd al-Latif al-Qanoua, killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza shk

Hamas spokesperson, Abd al-Latif al-Qanoua, killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Angry US Rep Marjorie Taylor tells UK reporter to 'Go Back' for question on Yemen attack plans leak (WATCH) shk

Angry US Rep Marjorie Taylor tells UK reporter to 'Go Back' for question on Yemen attack plans leak (WATCH)

Trump announces 25 per cent hefty tariffs on imported cars, move to protect US auto industry shk

Trump announces 25 per cent hefty tariffs on imported cars, move to protect US auto industry

Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH) snt

Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH)

Cargo plane skids off runway in Russia after landing gear collapse, all crew survive; WATCH dramatic videos snt

Cargo plane skids off runway in Russia after landing gear collapse, all crew survive; WATCH dramatic videos

Recent Stories

Financial year ends on 31st March: Complete these 7 important tasks ATG

Financial year ends on 31st March: Complete these 7 important tasks

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details gcw

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed MEG

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed

Indias Economy Doubles in 10 Years Top 10 Global Economies Ranked snt

Indian Economy doubles in 10 years: Look at top 10 global economies

Gold dealer arrested for aiding Ranya Rao, sent to custody, actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today shk

In 3rd key arrest, gold dealer held for aiding Ranya Rao; actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon