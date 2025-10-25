An Indian nurse employed at Singapore’s prestigious Raffles Hospital has been sentenced to one year and two months in prison, along with two strokes of the cane, after being convicted of molesting a male visitor within the hospital premises.

An Indian nurse employed at Singapore’s prestigious Raffles Hospital has been sentenced to one year and two months in prison, along with two strokes of the cane, after being convicted of molesting a male visitor within the hospital premises. The sentence was delivered by a Singapore court on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accused, 34-year-old Elipe Siva Nagu, allegedly committed the offence in June this year inside a patient’s toilet at the hospital located on North Bridge Road, according to court documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Phua told the court that the victim had been visiting his ailing grandfather, who was admitted to the hospital. Around 7:30 pm, the visitor stepped into the toilet — unaware that the nurse was watching him. On the pretext of wanting to “disinfect” him, Elipe applied soap on his hand and molested the man, leaving the victim stunned and unable to react in the moment.

The visitor later returned to his grandfather’s bedside and reported the horrifying encounter days later. Authorities arrested Elipe on June 23 following the complaint.

According to DPP Phua, the traumatic incident left the victim suffering from emotional distress and recurring flashbacks. The hospital promptly suspended Elipe from all nursing duties after the offence came to light, The Straits Times reported, as cited by PTI.

This case comes close on the heels of another incident involving an Indian national — 46-year-old Ankit Sharma, a Singapore permanent resident — who was sentenced to four years in jail last month for molesting a woman in a nursing room at Changi City Point mall.