"Indians are bad": US man accused of "breaking every bone" in Indian-origin nurse's face made racist rant

A nurse was brutally assaulted at a Florida hospital, leading to severe injuries and hate crime charges. The attack has sparked outrage and a petition demanding better protection for healthcare workers. 

"Indians are bad": US man accused of "breaking every bone" in Indian-origin nurse's face made racist rant dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

A man who allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old nurse, Leelamma Lal, at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and left her with severe injuries, including extensive facial fractures, a broken collarbone, and brain bleeding will remain in jail as he awaits trail. The ruling was made by a judge during a hearing on Tuesday. After the attack, the accused Stephen Scantlebury made racist remarks, targeting Indians, according to Palm Beach County Deputy Sgt. Beth Newcomb's testimony.

Also Read: GROUNDBREAKING! Scientists discover plant-derived compound that stops cancer growth

He allegedly said "Indians are bad" and "I just beat the (expletive) out of an Indian doctor."

The incident, captured on hospital surveillance footage, lasted between one to two minutes. Scantlebury's wife, Megan, revealed that he had been experiencing paranoia, believing their home was bugged and under surveillance. He was a patient at the hospital at the time of assault and was admitted for an issue unrelated to mental health.

Leelamma's daughter Cindy Joseph recalled the horrific incident and said her mother was in such a bad state that she couldn't recognize her. "She had subdural and sporadic bleeding of the brain, the right side of her face was fully fractured. ... She was intubated and unconscious, a lot of bruising in her face and swelling in her eyes. I didn't really recognize her," Cindy said.

A judge denied Scantlebury's transfer to a mental health facility, deeming it premature. He will remain in custody without bond on charges of attempted second-degree murder with a hate crime enhancement.

The attack has sparked outrage, with over 10,000 signatures gathered in three days on a petition demanding stricter safety measures and harsher penalties for assaulting medical staff. Dr. Cheryl Thomas-Harcum, one of the petition's organizers, said, "I looked at Leela. I looked at her as helpless. I looked at her as a woman that had devoted her life to this profession, and at the tail end of her career, she had to sustain something so vicious."

The Indian Nurses Association of South Florida also echoed these concerns, stressing the need for legal safeguards to protect healthcare workers. Advisory board chair Dr. Manju Samuel emphasized the importance of addressing the risk to healthcare workers, citing the lack of specific laws to protect staff.

Leelamma's condition has reportedly improved but still requires ventilator support.

Also Read: China hits back with 15% tariffs on several US goods amid trade tensions

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did life really exist on Mars? Ex-CIA agent claims 'lost civilization' on Red planet & 'evidence' to prove it shk

Did life really exist on Mars? Ex-CIA agent claims 'lost civilization' on Red planet & 'evidence' to prove it

First website launched to track Hinduphobia on college campuses in US, UK, Canada and Australia anr

First website launched to track Hinduphobia on college campuses in US, UK, Canada and Australia

GROUNDBREAKING! Scientists discover plant-derived compound that stops cancer growth shk

GROUNDBREAKING! Scientists discover plant-derived compound that stops cancer growth

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

China hits back with 15% tariffs on several US goods amid trade tensions dmn

China hits back with 15% tariffs on several US goods amid trade tensions

Recent Stories

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Failure: Ajith Kumar's film LOSS details revealed RBA

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Failure: Ajith Kumar's film LOSS details revealed

Did life really exist on Mars? Ex-CIA agent claims 'lost civilization' on Red planet & 'evidence' to prove it shk

Did life really exist on Mars? Ex-CIA agent claims 'lost civilization' on Red planet & 'evidence' to prove it

10 empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day at office SRI

10 empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day at office

PHOTOS Manushi Chhillar's elegant light saree looks you can try gcw

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar's elegant light saree looks you can try

Deva OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller film online NTI

Deva OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller film online

Recent Videos

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

Video Icon
IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon