Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is on a four-day visit to Myanmar to strengthen bilateral maritime ties and defence cooperation. He will meet senior Myanmar military officials to review existing cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, has embarked on a four-day official visit to Myanmar from May 2 to 5, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime ties and defence cooperation.

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Bilateral Discussions on the Agenda

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi will engage in bilateral discussions with General Ye Win Oo, Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Armed Forces, General U Htun Aung, the Defence Minister of Myanmar, and Admiral Htein Win, Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy, along with other senior officials of Myanmar Armed Forces. These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies.

Key Engagements and Focus Areas

The visit includes engagements at the Myanmar Navy's Central Naval Command, Naval Training Command and No. 1 Fleet, and laying of a wreath at Myanmar Armed Forces Fallen Heroes' War Memorial. These engagements will cover a wide range of defence cooperation matters, with particular focus on maritime security, capacity building, capability enhancement and training.

Ongoing Maritime Cooperation

The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Myanmar Navy through Defence Cooperation Meetings, Staff Talks, Training exchanges and operational interactions, including India - Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX), Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR), port visits and Hydrography surveys. In addition, both Navies regularly progress training exchanges, engage in multilateral forums and collaborate towards capability enhancement. Myanmar has participated in all recent events conducted by the Indian Navy, such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN, International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave/ Symposium, IOS SAGAR and the Admiral's Cup.

The visit by the Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirms the longstanding India-Myanmar bonds of friendship, anchored on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to Maritime Security and Stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Indian Navy's Statement on the Visit

Talking about the visit, the Navy said in a post on X, "The visit aims to further strengthen the robust and growing maritime engagements between the Indian Navy and the Myanmar Navy. Engagements with senior leadership of Myanmar will focus on reviewing ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhancing operational-level linkages, and exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two navies." (ANI)