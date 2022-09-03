Indian man racially abused in Poland, called 'parasite and invader': Watch

In the video, the abuser was further heard asking the Indian, "Why are Indians everywhere, why are you in Poland?". "Do you think you can just invade Poland? You have your own country. Why don't you go back to your country?" the abuser told the Indian man.

In yet another shocking incident, an Indian man was racially abused allegedly by an American in Poland. The abuser was heard calling the Indian man a "parasite", "invader", and "genocider".

In the video, that is now viral on social media, the man repeatedly asked the Indian to "go home". When the victim asked him to stop filming the video, the abuser said he has the right to record the video, adding "Because I am from America... and in America, there are too many of you guys. So why are you in Poland?"

It can be seen that the fresh incident comes nearly a week after a Hindu was abused in California by a Sikh Indian-American and a woman heckled at least four Indian women in Texas.

Though it was not established when or where the video was recorded, several social media users reportedly claimed the video was recorded from Warsaw's Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre. Some also identified the attacker as Jon Minadeo II, purportedly the founder of Goyim TV.

"Europeans want to know why you are coming to white man's land to take off from our hard work. Why don't you build your own country? Why are you a parasite? You are genociding with our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish," he said.

Earlier in August, an Indian man suffered a major mental trauma at a Taco Bell in Fremont, California while he was waiting for his food.

According to reports, a Hindu man from India, Krishnan Jayaraman, was waiting to pick up his order at a Taco Bell restaurant on Fremont's Grimmer Boulevard in California on August 21. Unexpectedly, another customer, who was later identified as having Indian roots, began to verbally attack him.